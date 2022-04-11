ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, IN

Syracuse men’s basketball 22-23 roster preview: Justin Taylor

By Kevin M Wall
nunesmagician.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re going to spend some time looking ahead to the 2022-23 Syracuse Orange men’s basketball roster. We’ll look at the players that we anticipate will be returning as well as the incoming recruits. Next up is incoming guard/forward Justin Taylor. Season Recap. Justin Taylor is a...

www.nunesmagician.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Courtney Banghart, UNC beat out UCONN for top recruit

The UNC women’s basketball team is coming off their best season in years, making it to the Sweet 16 before falling to eventual champion South Carolina. And now this offseason, the program took another step forward. On Monday night, UNC landed a commitment from five-star post player Ciera Toomey. The 6-foot-3, stretch five picked the Tar Heels over UCONN and six other schools, announcing her decision via Twitter. Toomey is a five-star recruit that is the top player at her position and the No. 3 overall player in the 2023 class. Landing a player of this caliber is huge for the program, especially coming off a good 2022 recruiting cycle as well. 110% Committed!!!💙👣 pic.twitter.com/DstTTyUdYP — Ciera Toomey (@CieraToomey) April 11, 2022 The job that Banghart has done in her time at UNC has been incredible, especially with where the program was at when she took over. A trip to the Sweet 16 is a heck of a start and now she’s getting it done on the recruiting trail as well.
BASKETBALL
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Duke’s new assistant coach

Duke’s fairytale final season for head coach Mike Krzyzewski fell short of their ultimate goal of a national championship, losing to North Carolina in the Final Four. The program is now set to go through a significant change without Coach K, with associate head coach Jon Scheyer now taking over the program in the 2022-23 season. Scheyer will need to pick up where Krzyzewski finished and keep them as the powerhouse basketball program that they have been over the years.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Butler, IN
State
North Carolina State
Syracuse, IN
Sports
Syracuse, IN
Basketball
State
Virginia State
State
Indiana State
City
Syracuse, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Look: Epic College Softball Home Run Is Going Viral

An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Boeheim
Romesentinel.com

Former Syracuse star Ludwig named women's hoops assistant

SYRACUSE (AP) — Former Syracuse star Sue Ludwig will be an assistant on the Orange women’s basketball team, which is headed by former teammate Felisha Legette-Jack. Legette-Jack was named the coach at Syracuse about two weeks ago. “I am thrilled to add Sue Ludwig to our staff here,”...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy