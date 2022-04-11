ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Roar’ Review: Apple TV+’s Dark Feminist Fables Anthology Series Offers Very Strange & Mixed Results

By Valerie Ettenhofer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new women-centric Apple TV+ anthology series “Roar” is extremely literal. Across its eight episodes, a trophy wife lives on a shelf, an ignored woman disappears, and a frustrated wife returns her husband to a big box store. Its short fables are so on the nose that, were the words of...

Charlize Theron To Produce Aqualad DC Origin Story, ‘You Brought Me The Ocean’ For HBO Max

Charlize Theron is getting into the “superhero business,” but we should clarify, an atypical one that doesn’t seem all that connected to the superheroes you know. At least not yet. According to Variety, she is producing an adaptation of the young adult graphic novel, “You Brought Me The Ocean,” a gay YA high school love story, ala, “Love, Victor,” that is essentially the origin story of the character Aqualad. In the comics (or at least some iterations), he is the kind of sidekick or ward of Aquaman, but as comics are wont to do, there are many different versions. “You Brought Me The Ocean” is being developed as an HBO Max series.
Metaphysical Horror Becomes All Too Real in the Audacious “Master”

Genre is mainly a tool of marketing, but there are exceptions. Mariama Diallo’s first feature, “Master,” which opens Friday in theatres and on Prime Video, has been widely described as a horror film, but what matters more is the kind of horrors it portrays. It’s set at the fictional Ancaster College, a highly selective school near Salem, Massachusetts. The film has supernatural elements, but its very subject, and the core of its power, is the display of real-world horrors—and the recognition that they’re often called “supernatural” because doing so is easier than facing reality. It’s so in movies as in life; much of the fantasy that dominates the current cinema is a form of concealment, a willful failure to look the world in the face. There’s a new vanguard of horror films by Black directors who’ve made sharply critical use of the genre—foremost, Jordan Peele, who in “Get Out” and “Us” leans into its artifices for their symbolic power. In “Master,” however, Diallo, who also wrote the script, deploys horror tropes to reveal hidden realities while also exposing the commonplace abuses of fantasy as useful self-deceptions and craven lies, in life and art alike.
‘Roar’ Trailer: Nicole Kidman, Alison Brie, Cynthia Erivo, Betty Gilpin & More Star In Apple TV+’s New Feminist Anthology Series

Apple TV+ is having quite the year of television so far, gathering acclaim for shows like Ben Stiller’s “Severance” and “WeCrashed,” with Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto, and is sure to receive attention for strong upcoming series including “Shining Girls” starring Elisabeth Moss and “Slow Horses” featuring Gary Oldman. The connective tissue there is obviously a lot of stars and talent attaching themselves to their big projects. “Roar” isn’t much different. It’s a darkly comic feminist fables anthology and the cast is stacked. Nicole Kidman leads the charge with Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Weaver, Issa Rae, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart, and Kara Hayward also feature in their own individual episodes.
Fiction and/or Satire: Hell is Not Some Underground Scorching Place, In my opinion, We live it on the Earth Plane

*This publication contains fiction and/or satire as such and not presented as fact. It is solely based on my personal opinion and beliefs. Do you believe there is a heaven and hell? If so, why? I do not believe there is a hell. For me, hell is what we live at certain times in the Earth plane. And heaven, to me is the infinite, cosmic universe where we are all from and return to. How did I come to this conclusion?
Ana de Armas’s “Deep Water” Hypersexual Latina Character Is Actually Quite Complex

It's about time we see Latinas on screen playing more complex and dynamic roles. Cuban actress Ana de Armas's role as Melinda in "Deep Water" certainly fits that description, although her character has me thinking maybe I should be a little more careful what I wish for. In Hulu's latest thriller, she's unhappily married to Vin, played by Ben Affleck. They may have a precious young daughter, a big beautiful house, and the fortune to go with it, but Melinda and Vin exist in a psychological thriller, and things are not good — especially when Adrian Lyne is the director. Lyne is the guy who made "Fatal Attraction" and "Indecent Proposal," and he came out of a 20-year retirement to direct this film, which is all to say, despite having all the trappings of a beautiful life, Melinda and Vin are deeply disturbed.
20 Life-Changing Books Everyone Should Read At Least Once

Books are a safe haven that help us escape the harsh edges of our lives, but every once in a while we come across a book that follows us into the real world. A book that hurdles us into a state of self-reflection and completely revamps our personal perspective. Life-changing books are hard to find, but completely impossible to forget when we do. From Toni Morrison's Beloved to Don Miguel Ruiz's The Four Agreements to Elizabeth Gilbert's Eat, Pray, Love, we rounded up some bestsellers that have left their mark on millions, below.
‘The Islands’: Justin Lin & Steven Yeun Team For 1960s Hawaiian Crime Drama At Peacock

Director Justin Lin and Universal are responsible for the latest run of “Fast & Furious” movies, with the filmmaker helping to evolve and keep the franchise on track over the years. “Fast 10” is on the horizon and recent additions Jason Momoa and Daniela Melchior are taking key roles. Lin and Universal are reuniting for a new television project that might skew more serious than Lin’s usual popcorn flicks.
Disney World “Regrets” Performance Featuring Racist Stereotypes Of Native Americans – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: After an uproar over a performance by a cheer group at the park this week, Walt Disney World issued a statement today addressing racist stereotypes about native Americans in the drill team’s routine. Video shows the The Port Neches-Groves “Indianettes” High School drill team repeating the words, “scalp ‘em Indians, scalp ‘em,” among other things. Disney spokesperson Jacquee Wahler said in the statement, “The live performance in our park did not reflect our core values, and we regret it took place. It was not consistent with the audition tape the school provided and...
What to watch on Apple TV Plus: A quick guide to the streamer's offerings

Despite a small library, Apple TV Plus has plenty of great stuff to watch!. Most streaming services offer you an almost impossible selection of films and TV. Apple TV Plus is a bit smaller in its scope, with a growing but limited number of originals on offer. Still, there’s a fair amount to root through. This guide takes the work out of it for you, highlighting the best shows and movies across a number of genres.
Pixar's 'Turning Red' Offers a Wonderfully Messy Puberty Fable

I admit it. When I heard there was a social media storm brewing around the new Pixar animation Turning Red, I was instantly interested. While Facebook diatribes declared the film's mentions of menstruation unfit for children, one pastor went so far as to suggest that Turning Red might be "demonic" for depicting the Chinese cultural practice of making offerings to ancestors.
Halo Fans Have Mixed Feelings on the New TV Series

After such a long wait, the first two episodes of the Halo TV show finally released today on Paramount+. As a whole, this project is one that has been in development in some capacity for the better part of the past decade, which means that its release almost feels surreal. Now that the TV series has finally arrived, though, some longtime fans of the Halo video games seem torn on the direction that this adaptation could be heading in.
