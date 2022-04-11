ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Inside the effort to reform Portland’s form of government and the proposals that could head to voters: Beat Check podcast

By Andrew Theen
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

For more than a century, Portland’s been keeping its form of government weird. Portland’s government was always odd but now it’s an outlier. No large city has a...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Republican candidates for Oregon governor: Government regulations, wildfires, unsupportive bureaucrats are Oregon’s biggest problems, 1st debate reveals

Oregon’s crowded field of Republican gubernatorial candidates attacked urban Democrats more than each other during a debate in Hillsboro Thursday night, accusing Democratic leaders who hold control of the Legislature and governor’s office of ignoring rural Oregon and strangling the timber industry. The 11 candidates who participated, out...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

One Elected Official Says Mayor Ted Wheeler Shouldn’t Wait for Portland Voters to Change the Form of Government

“What needs to happen is the mayor really needs to consider stepping away from this commission form of government, now. He has the ability to do an emergency order, take the commission assignments away, take his own assignments away, and get a city manager now, and prove the concept that we can do better.” —Metro Council President Lynn Peterson.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
The Oregonian

Concordia University’s implosion still matters as UO eyes NE Portland campus: Beat Check podcast

Portland needed a win, and it came in the form of a $425 million donation to the University of Oregon from Connie and Steve Ballmer. UO wants to buy the former Concordia University campus in Northeast Portland for $60.5 million. But it’s far from a done deal -- that school’s old ghosts continue to complicate the present and future of the former Lutheran school’s campus.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Jo Ann Hardesty, on the money: Steve Duin column

When Michalene Tomczyk’s sister, Barbara, was visiting from Florida in late March, they spent a week at Newport on the Oregon coast. On the way to dinner one night, they stopped by the Chinook Winds Casino Resort in Lincoln City. Tomczyk was at the blackjack table when she heard the usual commotion from a slot machine behind her.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Don’t put elk statue back

It’s time for Portland to say goodbye to the elk statue (“After blowback, Portland leaders rethink plans for iconic elk statue,” April 1). It was originally a fountain intended to water horses. Needless to say, those days are long gone. Beautiful as it is, today the statue has no use except as an attractive nuisance for modern vandals, of which, unfortunately, there are an increasing number. People can make indignant demands for statue restoration all they want, but that means nothing if there’s no safe place to display it. Could it go inside the front entrance to the Oregon Historical Society, where it would be safe and all could see and touch it at their leisure? Or could it be sited atop the Rose Garden on a high pedestal, gazing into the distance, so that visitors could photograph the beast gazing out at a view of Portland?
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Podcasts#Form Of Government#City Hall#Andrewtheen
98.3 The KEY

Your history teacher never told you Japan bombed Oregon & Washington

Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
The Oregonian

Republican gubernatorial candidate Stan Pulliam attacks Oregon schools for supporting transgender students

Republican gubernatorial candidate and Sandy mayor Stan Pulliam on Wednesday attacked the Salem-Keizer school district for its policies supporting transgender students and recognizing the existence of diverse gender identities in health lessons. “Schools have no business telling kindergarteners they can pick the gender and the bathroom of their choosing,” Pulliam...
SANDY, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian/OregonLive wins 4 Best of the West awards

The Oregonian/OregonLive won two first place awards in the 2022 Best of the West journalism competition, for editorial writing and video storytelling. The news organization also won two third place awards, for editorial writing and feature writing, short form. Helen Jung, opinion editor, wrote the entries that won first and...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: A pledge to serve Beaverton

I’m running for Beaverton City Council Position 3 as a political outsider. I am unencumbered by prior city government ties. I don’t owe anything to anybody and will enter the position with a clean slate and fresh view while using responsible, common-sense decisions to serve all of Beaverton. I was born and raised in Portland, and we’ve seen what progressive policies and actions have done to a once-beautiful destination city.
BEAVERTON, OR
The Oregonian

Coronavirus in Oregon: Weekly cases climb 20%

Nearly 2,400 Oregonians tested positive for the coronavirus or were diagnosed with COVID-19 over the last week, 20% more than the previous week and 70% more than the week before that, state data show. The growing case numbers have been expected, given the highly contagious BA.2 omicron subvariant and the...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Homeless approach is a failure

A couple weekends ago, the sun was out and it was time to ride along the Springwater Corridor Trail. I returned home along the Interstate 205 multi-use path, and I was not prepared for the homelessness, filth, garbage and drugs that I saw. The worst was on the section between Southeast Foster Road and Montavilla, where tents had been pitched on the trail, so I was unable to easily navigate what used to be a path for walking and bicycling.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
74K+
Followers
39K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy