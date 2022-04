The Rangers have clinched a playoff spot with their win over Ottawa last night. The Rangers went down one early, but scored four straight, including three in the second, to lock up their spot in the playoffs. The Rangers become the third/fourth (with Toronto) team to clinch a playoff in the Eastern Conference. The win also puts them in a tie with Carolina for the division lead, although the Canes have a game in hand.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO