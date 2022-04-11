Boston Marathon Bomber Again Tries to Avoid Execution

South Carolina said it is finally prepared to carry out firing squad executions, now that renovations on the death chamber were completed. The state Corrections Department announced the news Friday, about 10 months after South Carolina passed a law that gave death row inmates the options of death by firing squad, lethal injection, or the electric chair. The legislation made the latter the primary means of execution, citing difficulties procuring the drugs for most lethal injection, which is the widely used method of execution in the United States.
