Boston, MA

Boston Marathon Bomber Again Tries to Avoid Execution

capecoddaily.com
 3 days ago

BOSTON (AP) – Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is again trying to avoid...

capecoddaily.com

BOSTON, MA
PUBLIC SAFETY
