Deadly Mushroom Found in Idaho

By Benito Baeza
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 4 days ago
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A highly poisonous mushroom has recently been found in a Boise neighborhood. According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the death cap mushrooms (Amanita phalloides) were discovered in an established Boise neighborhood by an amateur...

newsradio1310.com

