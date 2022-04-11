ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Biden, India PM Narendra Modi vow support for Ukraine amid 'destabilizing' Russian war

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B5Fqc_0f5hQ5Of00

April 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met virtually on Monday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bid to shore up international support against Russia's war in Ukraine.

The two leaders participated in a remote meeting to discuss a range of topics, including the fighting in Ukraine and items like climate change and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We share a strong and growing major defense partnership. At the root of our partnership is a deep connection between our people, ties of family of friendship and of shared values," Biden told Modi during the conference.

"On that note, I want to welcome India's humanitarian support for the people of Ukraine who are suffering a horrific assault including a tragic shelling of a train station last week that killed dozens of innocent children and women and civilians attempting to flee the violence."

Biden said that the United States and India would continue "close consultation" on managing "destabilizing effects" of the Russian war.

"Our continued consultation and dialogue are key to ensuring the U.S.-India relationship continues to grow deeper and stronger," Biden added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LX2gh_0f5hQ5Of00

Modi called the situation in Ukraine "very worrying" and noted that 20,000 citizens of India, mostly young students, became trapped there when the fighting began Feb. 24.

"After a lot of hard work, we were successful in getting them all out safely," he said. "One student however lost his life. During this entire process, I spoke several times on the phone with both the presidents of Ukraine and Russia."

Modi also said that in his talks with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, he'd appealed for peace and "suggested" direct talks between the two.

"The news of the killing of the civilians in the Bucha city was very worrying. We instantly condemned the killings and have called for an independent inquiry," Modi added, noting that India will send more supplies to Ukraine. "We hope that the ongoing discussions between Russia and Ukraine will lead to peace."

Biden last spoke with Modi in March and met with the Indian leader in person at the White House last September. India is part of the Quad, a strategic security grouping that also includes the United States, Australia and Japan.

"When I was in Washington last year, in September, and you had said at the time that the India-America partnership can contribute to solving a lot of global problems. I totally agree with you," the Indian leader told BIden Monday.

"As two democracies that are the world's largest and oldest, we are natural partners -- and the progress that has taken place in our relations in the last few years, the new momentum that has been created, would have been hard to imagine even a few decades ago."

India has so far maintained a neutral position with regard to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which is now in its seventh week. The Indian government continues to buy Russian oil, for example, when some Western nations including the United States have banned imports of the petroleum.

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has praised Modi for his neutral stance.

Scenes from Ukraine: Destruction, atrocities in Borodianka, Bucha

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Narendra Modi
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian#Indian
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
The Week

Ukraine reportedly found and killed at least 1 Russian general by tracing unsecured phone signal

Ukraine has identified four Russian generals it says have been killed since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago, and NATO officials have confirmed three of those deaths and Putin, one of them. "Western officials say that around 20 Russian generals were in Ukraine as part of the war effort, and that they may have pushed closer to the front to boost morale," which is sagging under the weight of heavy casualties, The New York Times reports.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Russia
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
331K+
Followers
54K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy