DAY 1 (ROUND 1) A silky smooth route-runner with above-average ball skills, footwork and alignment versatility, Olave is one of the top receivers in this year’s class and could be long gone by the time the Patriots make their first pick at No. 21 overall. He’s been compared to Terry McLaurin, the fellow former Ohio State wideout who now stars for the Washington Commanders, and checks multiple Patriots prospect boxes as a team captain who had an active role on special teams.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO