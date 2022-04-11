How To Get Tickets To This Year’s NFL Draft

Ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. is looking like a lock to be a first-round selection. Our friends over at Draft Wire project Booth’s selection to be at our current low projection for the stud corner. Though it is our lowest projection for him Booth being selected at pick No.25 to the Buffalo Bills is an excellent landing spot for him. While I believe there is still a strong chance Booth goes before this spot, having met with teams for Top-30 visits with earlier selections such as the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, and Philadelphia Eagles, the Bills should have a chance at landing Booth late in the first. Based on team need and the value you’d get with Booth at pick No.25, this selection would be a no-brainer for the Bills if he ends up available. With a lockdown corner in Tre White and the departure of Levi Wallace this offseason, the other side of the field is wide open for the taking. A cornerback group of White, Booth, and one of the best slot cornerbacks in the NFL, Taron Johnson, could be a dangerous sight for opposing teams.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO