How To Get Tickets To This Year’s NFL Draft

By Dave Fields
 1 day ago
The NFL draft is coming up on April 28th through the 30th in Las Vegas and if you want to take a trip to Sin City, here is how you can score tickets to the draft. Tickets are free for the event, but in order to get them, you need to...

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

