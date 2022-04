Even with its 360-degree views and floor to ceiling windows, the triplex penthouse of New York’s One Madison condo isn’t cutting it for media mogul Rupert Murdoch anymore. According to the Wall Street Journal, less than ten years after having the space custom built to his specifications,News Corp founder Murdoch has listed his penthouse and an additional unit in the building for $78 million.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 DAYS AGO