Calendar - Public Meetings

The Borough of Chambersburg Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct a Public Meeting on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 to review and discuss the draft comprehensive plan, Chambersburg Vision 2035. The meeting will be held in Council Chambers, starting at 6:00 p.m. Council Chambers is located in the Utility Departments Addition to Borough Hall, 100 South Second Street, which can be accessed from the entrance off the parking lot to the rear of the building. The entrance is next to the flagpoles.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 27 DAYS AGO