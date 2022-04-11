ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

Calendar - Public Meetings

auburnwa.gov
 1 day ago

Second Tuesday at 2:00 PM in even numbered months...

auburnwa.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin County Free Press

Public Meeting: Planning and Zoning Commission

The Borough of Chambersburg Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct a Public Meeting on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 to review and discuss the draft comprehensive plan, Chambersburg Vision 2035. The meeting will be held in Council Chambers, starting at 6:00 p.m. Council Chambers is located in the Utility Departments Addition to Borough Hall, 100 South Second Street, which can be accessed from the entrance off the parking lot to the rear of the building. The entrance is next to the flagpoles.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Effingham Radio

Effingham Public Library Board Meeting

The regular board meeting of the Effingham Public Library will be held on Monday, March 21, at 6 pm in the Luttrell Room at the Library’s 200 N. 3rd Street, Effingham location. On the agenda:. Acceptance of Account Balances. Acceptance of Progress Report for February.
EFFINGHAM, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, WA
Local
Washington Government
Auburn, WA
Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy