ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dougherty County, GA

Technology upgrades cause phone outage at DCPD

By FOX 31 Staff
wfxl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSomeone looking to call the Dougherty County Police Department will need to...

wfxl.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Power back on after blown electric transformer caused outage

UPDATE: As of 5:30 p.m. all power is back on from the blown transformer. The blown transformer is fixed and all power is back on that was initially caused by the power outage. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A transformer in Wilkes-Barre has blown out, causing a power outage. Officials say an electrical transformer […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Register Citizen

West Haven schools hit with phone system outage

WEST HAVEN — The West Haven Public Schools district dealt with a phone outage Thursday, officials said. “We are experiencing issues with our telephone lines and have engineers from Frontier working on the problem. Parents should receive a phone blast from their school shortly with a temporary phone number to call. You may also reach an individual by email and can find email addresses on whschools.org,” officials said on Facebook Thursday morning. “We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide updates when available.”
WEST HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy