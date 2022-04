Citrus Libraries is delighted to announce an expansion to their partnership with Dementia Education. Through a $3,000 donation made by Dementia Education, Citrus Libraries will be working on a new project for the community: Compassionate Care Kits. These kits will be designed with both the caregiver and the loved one in mind. “Kits will have activities for them to do together, as well as resources that the caregivers can utilize. We are looking at having these kits available for checkout by early June 2022,” said library director Eric Head.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO