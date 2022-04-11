ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany schools among Workplace Innovation Award finalists

By Harrison Gereau
 1 day ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Business Council of New York State announced Monday the finalists for the 2022 Workforce Innovation Awards. The inaugural awards will be presented to New York State’s workforce stakeholders, and recognize education providers, as well as business leaders, focused on developing a strong and diverse talent pipeline to meet the workforce needs of local businesses.

The public can vote for winners across three categories, on social media and on The Business Council website, over a two-week period. Finalists in the three categories include:

Pre-K through 12

  • Baldwin Union Free School District – Hempstead
  • Capital Region BOCES – Albany
Higher Education

  • Clarkson University – Potsdam
  • State University of New York (SUNY) System – Albany
  • Western Governor’s University – Online state-wide

Non-profit

  • Assembly House 150 – Buffalo
  • Buffalo and Erie County Workforce Investment Board, Inc. (Workforce Buffalo) – Buffalo
  • Northland Workforce Training Center – Buffalo
  • The Guidance Center of Westchester – Mount Vernon
The Business Council has opened the public voting portion of the awards contest. Those interested in taking part can do so until Friday, April 22. Details on the voting process can be found online . Winners chosen from each category will be honored at a May 20 luncheon at the Univesity at Albany’s ETEC building.

