The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office has created an online tool for people to report crimes.People in communities served by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office can now file a police report online. Sheriff's Office officials announced Friday, March 18, the launch of an online, non-emergency crime reporting tool. The tool allows people to file police reports without having to call the non-emergency number or file a report in person. It is limited to non-emergency incidents, where there is no immediate danger to people or property.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR ・ 24 DAYS AGO