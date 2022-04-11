ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Former Oilers running back Gary Brown, who also coached with Dallas Cowboys, dead at 52

By Matt Young
Chron.com
Chron.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RQ8Zc_0f5hNh7l00
Gary Brown rushed for 166 yards in this Oilers win at Cincinnati on Nov. 14, 1993. (Dave Einsel/Houston Chronicle)

Gary Brown - who played five seasons with the Houston Oilers, including rushing for more than 1,000 yards in 1993 – died at the age of 52 Sunday after being treated for cancer the past several years.

After retiring in 1999, Brown jumped into coaching and spent time as the running backs coach for the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys. He spent last season as the running backs coach at the University of Wisconsin, but was undergoing treatment at the end of the year and was unable to travel on the Badgers trip to the Las Vegas Bowl.

Brown was first diagnosed with cancer about 10 years ago when it was found in his colon and liver while he was coaching with the Cleveland Browns. After chemotherapy and surgery, he was declared cancer-free. He was diagnosed with cancer again after the 2019 season when doctors found a malignant tumor near his pancreas when he was coaching with the Dallas Cowboys. Brown took a year off from coaching before joining the University of Wisconsin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GVkq4_0f5hNh7l00
Wisconsin Badgers runnning backs coach Gary Brown looks into the crowd durning warmups prior to a college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 2, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Oilers drafted Brown in the eighth round out of Penn State in 1991. After not playing much in his first two seasons and not playing at all in the first six games of the 1993 season, Brown finally broke through. Despite playing in the Oilers’ pass-heavy run-and-shoot offense, he rushed for 1,002 yards in the final 10 games of the season. Included in that stretch were back-to-back huge games, with 166 rushing yards at Cincinnati followed by a 194-yard game at Cleveland the next week.

The Oilers started falling apart the next season after owner Bud Adams traded away Warren Moon in the offseason and fired Jack Pardee midseason.

After his five years in Houston, Brown played a year for the Chargers and two seasons with the Giants, where he had another 1,000-yard season, rushing for 1,063 yards with the 1998 New York Giants. He played one more season before retiring.

More Texans News

- Who NFL mock draft experts think Texans will take with two first-round picks

- ESPN’s NFL experts actually praise Nick Caserio, Texans

- What the Texans got from the Browns in the trade for Deshaun Watson

- Justin Reid's farewell message to Texans fans

- Everything you should know about next Texans head coach Lovie Smith

For the latest and best from Chron, sign up for our daily newsletter here.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Michael Irvin Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Legend

The Dallas Cowboys lost one of their all-time greats this past week as star offensive tackle Rayfield Wright passed away. Over the weekend, Michael Irvin reacted to the news. Taking to Twitter, Irvin offered his condolences to the family and friends of the Hall of Fame offensive tackle. He included a picture of himself and Wright at a party with both of them spending time together.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Emmitt Smith Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Star

Like Emmitt Smith, Rayfield Wright was a Pro Football Hall of Famer and legendary member of the fraternity of former Dallas Cowboys. Wright made six Pro Bowls and earned first-team All-Pro three times as an offensive tackle for Dallas from 1967-79. Last week, he lost his life at the age of 76 after being hospitalized for a seizure.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Former NFL Player Michael Sam Lands Coaching Job

Michael Sam will return to the gridiron for his first coaching job. The former Missouri pass-rushing standout, who became the NFL’s first openly gay player when drafted by the Rams in 2014, is going overseas to the European Football League. As relayed by Dave Matter of the St. Louis...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to Tony Dungy appearance

Tony Dungy is a Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach, having won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts and compiling a 139-69 record over 13 years leading the Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s often considered one of the NFL’s elder statesmen and an ambassador for the league...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Dallas, TX
City
Cleveland, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
Fox News

Dwayne Haskins' comment on wife's last Instagram post comes to light after death: 'Helped me through my storm'

Dwayne Haskins’ comment on his wife’s last picture on social media was brought to light over the weekend following the quarterback’s tragic death in Florida. Kalabrya Haskins last posted on Instagram a picture of her and the NFL quarterback on Valentine’s Day this past February. Her pictures include everything from their vacations and outings on the town to little funny moments the two of them shared together.
NFL
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Pardee
Person
Lovie Smith
The Spun

Jason Garrett Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
NFL
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Oilers#Giants#American Football#Houston Chronicle#The Cleveland Browns#The Wisconsin Badgers
People

Cam Newton Under Fire for Misogynistic Comments About Women Who 'Don't Know When to Be Quiet'

NFL player Cam Newton is facing backlash for comments about women he made during a podcast appearance this week. In the latest episode of Barstool Sports podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game, published over the weekend, the former Panthers quarterback recalled his upbringing, saying that his father, mother, and grandmother gave him a "perfect example" of what a man is — and what a woman should be.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Epic College Softball Home Run Is Going Viral

An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
COLLEGE SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Says The Lakers Offered Him An Assistant Coaching Position: "They Wanted Me To Come In And Be That Guy Who Could Have Frank Vogel's Back, But Be Respected By The Guys In The Locker Room."

Kendrick Perkins is currently an analyst for ESPN and was a former player. As a former player, he has a unique insight into the game of basketball. He has also been on an NBA championship team during his career, so he knows what it takes to win at the highest level.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Several coaches and assistant coaches with NFL ties will be working for USFL teams

Thirty-eight years ago, I was looking forward to the launch of the USFL. I’m now looking forward to its return, even if it’s technically not the original USFL. Although not many players with significant NFL experience will be playing in the new USFL, there are several coaches whose names you’ll remember.
NFL
FOX Sports

USFL odds 2022: 3 simple rules for betting the inaugural USFL season

It’s officially the opening week of the league, and I could not be more excited! Besides being blessed with spring football, we get a chance to wager on these contests. Regarding gambling, let's talk about how to wager on these games. Here are my three tips for betting on the upcoming USFL season.
NFL
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
1K+
Followers
445
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy