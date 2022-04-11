Former Oilers running back Gary Brown, who also coached with Dallas Cowboys, dead at 52

Gary Brown rushed for 166 yards in this Oilers win at Cincinnati on Nov. 14, 1993. (Dave Einsel/Houston Chronicle)

Gary Brown - who played five seasons with the Houston Oilers, including rushing for more than 1,000 yards in 1993 – died at the age of 52 Sunday after being treated for cancer the past several years.

After retiring in 1999, Brown jumped into coaching and spent time as the running backs coach for the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys. He spent last season as the running backs coach at the University of Wisconsin, but was undergoing treatment at the end of the year and was unable to travel on the Badgers trip to the Las Vegas Bowl.

Brown was first diagnosed with cancer about 10 years ago when it was found in his colon and liver while he was coaching with the Cleveland Browns. After chemotherapy and surgery, he was declared cancer-free. He was diagnosed with cancer again after the 2019 season when doctors found a malignant tumor near his pancreas when he was coaching with the Dallas Cowboys. Brown took a year off from coaching before joining the University of Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Badgers runnning backs coach Gary Brown looks into the crowd durning warmups prior to a college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 2, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Oilers drafted Brown in the eighth round out of Penn State in 1991. After not playing much in his first two seasons and not playing at all in the first six games of the 1993 season, Brown finally broke through. Despite playing in the Oilers’ pass-heavy run-and-shoot offense, he rushed for 1,002 yards in the final 10 games of the season. Included in that stretch were back-to-back huge games, with 166 rushing yards at Cincinnati followed by a 194-yard game at Cleveland the next week.

The Oilers started falling apart the next season after owner Bud Adams traded away Warren Moon in the offseason and fired Jack Pardee midseason.

After his five years in Houston, Brown played a year for the Chargers and two seasons with the Giants, where he had another 1,000-yard season, rushing for 1,063 yards with the 1998 New York Giants. He played one more season before retiring.

More Texans News

- Who NFL mock draft experts think Texans will take with two first-round picks

- ESPN’s NFL experts actually praise Nick Caserio, Texans

- What the Texans got from the Browns in the trade for Deshaun Watson

- Justin Reid's farewell message to Texans fans

- Everything you should know about next Texans head coach Lovie Smith

For the latest and best from Chron, sign up for our daily newsletter here.