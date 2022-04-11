ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dozens Of Local Salons Join ‘Cut-A-Thon’ To Raise Money For Boston Children’s Hospital Heart Center

BOSTON (CBS) — Dozens of salons in Massachusetts and New Hampshire gave out haircuts for a good cause over the weekend.

The HAIRraising cut-a-thon took place on Sunday, with proceeds from every haircut going to the Benderson Family Heart Center at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Salon Eva Michelle on Newbury Street was packed with customers who wanted to take part in the charity effort.

In 12 years, the cut-a-thon has raised more than $1 million for young heart patients.

