Boston, MA

Jake Diekman Gives Incredible Answer When Asked About Red Sox Closer Job

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — Who is the closer of the Boston Red Sox? It’s a question without an answer right now. But it’s a mystery that doesn’t exactly have members of the bullpen losing any sleep.

That’s at least the takeaway from Jake Diekman, the veteran reliever who recorded the season’s first save in the Red Sox’ first victory of the 2022 season on Sunday night in New York. Diekman earned that save in emphatic fashion, getting Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Joey Gallo to strike out in order, preserving the 4-3 win for Boston.

After the game, Diekman was asked if he wants to be the closer. His answer was incredible.

“I don’t really give two [poops],” Diekman told MLB.com’s Ian Browne .

When asked if that answer could be quoted, Diekman replied, “Yeah, do it, I don’t really care.”

Fair enough!

Diekman made up for a lackluster debut on Friday, when he hit the first batter he faced before inducing a ground out and then issuing an intentional walk before departing the game in the 10th inning.

In his 11-year career with the Phillies, Rangers, Diamondbacks, Royals, A’s and now Red Sox, he’s recorded just 15 saves. But he did have a career-high seven saves last season for Oakland, proving that he’s capable of at least being able to fill the role when needed at times.

Just don’t ask him to add the label of closer. He’s clearly not interested.

