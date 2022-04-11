ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Physician-legislator’s COVID directive has no weight

By The Associated Press
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yrb8w_0f5hNIFi00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas board that licenses health care providers raised concerns Friday about a letter that a physician-legislator sent to doctors suggesting that they prescribe ivermectin and other medications that aren’t approved to treat the virus.

The Kansas Board of Healing Arts said that the “unprecedented” letter from Kansas Sen. Mark Steffen carried no legal or regulatory weight but has caused “confusion and concern” in the Kansas medical community.

Mom sees son on news 1 year after reporting him missing

The Kansas City Star reports that Steffen, who is an anesthesiologist, said that health care providers will be shielded from the board’s “interference” in the letter that he sent last week on Senate stationery.

The Hutchinson Republican said previously that the board is investigating him.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
KSN News

Kansas hospitals ‘hopeful’ for recovery as endemic changes begin

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Hospitals in Kansas are rebounding from challenges experienced during the pandemic. Those issues, especially in northeast Kansas, ranged from staffing shortages to limited ICU capacity. In January, Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka was one of several hospitals across the state that had to turn away transfer patients seeking care. As Kansas […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Wildfires begin to flare up across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters across Kansas are responding to wildfires or are standing by, ready to assist with fires. There have been a number of fires already Tuesday, and the risk remains high. So far, there have been wildfires in Wichita, northwest of El Dorado, in Cheyenne County, Meade County, along the Ford/Gray county […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita woman to be sentenced for deadly downtown crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman who pleaded guilty in a deadly downtown Wichita crash will be sentenced Thursday morning. Mia Collins, 27, was fleeing police in a stolen car in May 2019. She crashed into two vehicles at Douglas and Broadway, killing 70-year-old Maria Wood and Wood’s 12-year-old granddaughter Rosemary McElroy. The crash also injured Wood’s daughter […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Kansas City, MO
Coronavirus
Local
Kansas Government
Kansas City, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Kansas City, KS
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ap#The Kansas City Star#Senate#Ksn Tv
Popculture

Popcorn Recall Issued

Popcorn snacks sold in stores across the country were recalled on Wednesday. The products could contain a milk allergen, but there is no warning on the packages. Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk ingredients could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat the popcorn. According to a...
FOOD & DRINKS
KSN News

Public defender removed from Wichita murder case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A public defender’s request to be removed from representing Charity Blackmon in the Sedgwick County Court was granted on Wednesday, April 13. Blackmon was initially charged on suspicion of first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting that killed bicyclist Merrill Rabus, 54, in east Wichita back in March of 2021. […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Kansas Reflector

Amid youth mental health crisis, Kansas legislators head in wrong direction

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Tara D. Wallace is a licensed clinician and trauma therapist in Topeka. The American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and […] The post Amid youth mental health crisis, Kansas legislators head in wrong direction appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas now has a state fruit

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas now has an official state fruit. On Tuesday, Governor Laura Kelly signed House Bill 2644, officially designating the sandhill plum, also known as the chickasaw plum, as the state fruit of Kansas. The process of making the sandhill plum the state fruit started in 2021 when more than 400 students […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Wichita man sentenced in animal cruelty case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who was convicted of animal cruelty and other crimes has been sentenced to prison. 46-year-old Jesse Powell will serve 32 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal threat and one count of misdemeanor cruelty to animals. Powell was arrested in 2020 when officers said […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Crashes in Wichita causing traffic jams

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders are responding to several crashes in Wichita on Wednesday, causing some major traffic jams. Crash 1: One crash is located on I-135 at 21st Street and initially had the two inside lanes blocked off. They have since opened one of those lanes. According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, reports of […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy