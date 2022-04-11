Jussie Smollett Maintains His Innocence In His New Song “Thank You God”

Click here to read the full article.

Jussie Smollet has stepped into the recording booth and channeled his feelings over his controversial court case into new music. On Saturday (April 8) the 39-year-old released a new song “Thank You God” maintaining his innocence after he was convicted in March of lying to Chicago police about an alleged hate crime.

“It’s like they’re hell-bent on not solving the crime,” Smollet says in the song. “You think I’m stupid enough to kill my reputation?” he questioned later.

According to his Instagram post promoting the piece, 100 percent of the proceeds will be divided among three organizations: Rainbow PUSH Coalition , Secure the Bag Safety , and the Illinois Innocence Project.

After being found guilty, Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail and ordered to pay restitution of more than $120,000 and a $25,000 fine and will be on felony probation for 30 months. He was immediately taken into custody, launching the #FreeJussie campaign among his supporters who claimed the actor’s serving time behind bars was unfair. They also claimed his conditions in jail, which included time in the psych ward , were unsatisfactory.

Eventually, Smollet was released from the Cook County jail after serving less than a week. An Illinois Appellate Court made the decision—voted 2–1—to cut down his 150-day sentence pending appeal.

Throughout the entire ordeal, Smollett has claimed innocence on all charges. Listen to his new song “Thank You God” below.