Bartow Adult Concert Band

To a new face at the rescue. This brown and white tabby with the forlorn expression is Hank. He’s about three months old and a sweet, little ball of fluff. He was living in a small colony at a business in south Lakeland when he was trapped along with some adults. Since he’s young, we felt he was still of age to socialize him for adoption. Hank was, of course, quite scared and hissed off and on when we tried petting him. But within a few days, he was enjoying the head scratches and attention. In a few more days, we were able to give him a much-needed bath as he was rather dirty. We weren’t sure how he would react but he actually did quite well.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO