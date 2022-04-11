ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartow, FL

Bartow Adult Concert Band

By Admin
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland Gazette
 1 day ago

The Bartow Adult Concert Band will present its March Concert...

lakelandgazette.info

Comments / 1

Related
Villages Daily Sun

Swing band to give benefit concert

Residents who enjoy the sounds of big band music can see a live performance next week and make a contribution to Ukraine relief efforts at the same time. The Villages Swing Band, under the direction of Lew Buckley, will perform starting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Savannah Center. Tickets for Villages residents are $15 and are available at the door or from any band member.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Portsmouth Times

Northwest and Wheelersburg concert bands receive superior ratings

SCIOTO — Northwest and Wheelersburg High School Concert Bands received straight superior ratings at OMEA Large Group Adjudicated Event. OMEA ratings range from one through five, one being superior and five being poor. Three judge ratings make up the official rating for the band’s overall score. Northwest and Wheelersburg both received ones from all three judges.
WHEELERSBURG, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Bartow, FL
Huron Daily Tribune

Photos: Manistee band students enjoy Great Lakes Concert Band Festival

YPSILANTI — Manistee High School band students showcased their talents during the Great Lakes Concert Band Festival on Friday at Eastern Michigan University. The festival does not have ratings, scores or rankings, and participating bands perform free of repertoire restrictions for an audience of their peers, friends, families and a panel of nationally recognized conductors and music educators in the historic Pease Auditorium.
MANISTEE, MI
Lakeland Gazette

Meet Hank

To a new face at the rescue. This brown and white tabby with the forlorn expression is Hank. He’s about three months old and a sweet, little ball of fluff. He was living in a small colony at a business in south Lakeland when he was trapped along with some adults. Since he’s young, we felt he was still of age to socialize him for adoption. Hank was, of course, quite scared and hissed off and on when we tried petting him. But within a few days, he was enjoying the head scratches and attention. In a few more days, we were able to give him a much-needed bath as he was rather dirty. We weren’t sure how he would react but he actually did quite well.
LAKELAND, FL
Appeal-Democrat

College bands prepare for ‘Unity’ concert

There was a cacophony of noises coming from the Yuba College band room Wednesday as musicians warmed their instruments and adjusted their music sheets. This is the sound of the Yuba College Symphonic Band class as it prepares for Monday’s performance of “An Evening of International Unity and Dance” under the direction of Alisan Hastey.
MARYSVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concert Band#Civic Center#Conductor
Lakeland Gazette

FIRST LIGHT YOGA – MORNING YOGA SERIES AT HOLLIS GARDEN

The City of Lakeland invites you to join us for First Light Yoga in Hollis Garden. The Parks & Recreation Department has teamed up with yoga studios in the community to provide a series of free yoga classes in one of Lakeland’s most serene locations. Participants are recommended to bring their own yoga mat and wear comfortable clothing. Minors must be at least 14 years of age to participate and be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The first yoga session at Hollis Garden will feature Yoga Pointe leading the class on Saturday, April 9th at 9 a.m. Registration will be on the day of the event at 8:30 a.m.
LAKELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Lakeland Gazette

CCDF meeting April 7th, 2022￼

Where: Believers’ Fellowship Church 5240 N. Socrum Loop Rd Lakeland, FL 33809. Our featured speaker will be Polk County Schools Superintendent Frederick Heid. Fred Heid began his career in education more than 20 years ago as a teacher at Booker Middle School in Sarasota County, Fla. We look forward...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland, FL
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News Lakeland Fl

 http://www.lakelandgazette.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy