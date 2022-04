PlayStation fans are reporting that some old digital games are no longer playable on older consoles. PlayStation has raised a number of concerns about how it will sustain its older platforms over the years. In 2021, Sony announced it would be closing down the PS Vita and PS3 PlayStation Stores, leading to a ton of backlash from players. Even though it's a platform that is now two generations old, many were concerned that there would be tons of games that essentially become lost to time. With how vocal fans were, Sony reversed the decision and confirmed that the stores would remain live for the foreseeable future.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO