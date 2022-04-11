ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Arrests made after driver hits 61-year-old, flees

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ffELM_0f5hLa1600

LAKEWOOD, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Update 7:20 p.m. Police said several arrests have been made in this hit-and-run crash.

No further details were immediately released.

Earlier: The Lakewood Police Department is searching for the driver responsible for hitting a pedestrian on Sunday.

Police said it happened around 12 p.m. when a 61-year-old man was crossing West Colfax Avenue, just west of Sheridan Boulevard. The driver of an older-model, four-door Chevy Blazer hit the pedestrian and left the scene toward Denver.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

2 juveniles shot at street racing event in Aurora

Police said the suspect is described as a white female, possibly in her 50s, with long brunette hair.

Here are photos of the suspect vehicle:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FlU9m_0f5hLa1600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DP8Cf_0f5hLa1600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16zQyj_0f5hLa1600

According to police, the Blazer had an aftermarket green hood. It also had an aftermarket green fender on the passenger side. The rest of the vehicle was possibly black, with tan rockers.

The vehicle did not have a license plate.

If anyone has information, please contact the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 11

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
County
Denver, CO
Lakewood, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdvr#Chevy#Aurora Police#Nexstar Media Inc
SFGate

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

Kaelen Bernal Remains In Custody On $1 Million Bond After Arrest For Theft, Shooting, Chase, Crash In Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The man facing charges in last week’s chase and crash that included an exchange of gunfire with Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies and firing at the owner of the truck, remains in custody on $1 million bond. A judge issued the bond ruling for Kaelen Alberto Bernal at a hearing Monday. Kaelen Alberto Bernal (credit: Jefferson County) Bernal was arrested last Thursday night after a series of crimes that investigators say began with the theft of the truck from a business lot near Conifer early that morning. (credit: CBS) The owner of the truck spotted him driving the vehicle...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
KTVU FOX 2

Teens arrested after 73-year-old woman carjacked, dragged to death

NEW ORLEANS - Police in New Orleans said they have arrested four teenagers suspected of carjacking a 73-year-old woman and dragging her to death. Authorities said the incident happened Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. in the 300 block of North Scott Street. Officers said when they arrived, they located the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

Parents arrested as police find no evidence supporting story of 3-year-old’s road rage death

The parents of a three-year-old boy who was shot in the head and killed this week have been arrested. Police have said the boy’s mother told law enforcement that her son was killed in a road rage incident, but that they have found no evidence to support this version of events, court records state according to The Dallas Morning News. Jalexus Washington Jr, 3, died on Monday after being shot in the head and taken to Medical Dallas City Hospital. His mother, 26-year-old Lacravionne Washington, 26, brought Jalexus to the hospital at around 10am. His autopsy showed that the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Westword

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods to Drive in Denver

The streets of Denver have been getting more dangerous for drivers. Last year, 84 people were killed in vehicular incidents within city limits — by far the most recorded by the Denver Police Department since the city launched Vision Zero, a five-year action plan with the mission of "eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries by making our roadways safer for everyone" by 2030. And the latest Vision Zero stats show that eleven people have already been killed in Denver traffic accidents in 2022.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Woman killed at roadside memorial on death anniversary

WINDSOR, Colo. (KDVR) — The Windsor community is dealing with two deaths, each a year apart at the same location. “I’ve never heard of it happening,” Kathryn Schwartztrauber said. “And I hope that I never hear about it happening again.” Saturday, friends and family met to remember the life of Billy Thompson on Eastman Park […]
WINDSOR, CO
NME

Rapper Baby Cino has been shot dead moments after leaving jail

Rapper Baby Cino has died aged 20, moments after he was released from a Miami jail. The musician, real name Timothy Starks, was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre earlier this week (March 16). He’d been arrested on a gun charge earlier in the week. As reported...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy