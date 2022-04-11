Arrests made after driver hits 61-year-old, flees

LAKEWOOD, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Update 7:20 p.m. Police said several arrests have been made in this hit-and-run crash.

No further details were immediately released.

Earlier: The Lakewood Police Department is searching for the driver responsible for hitting a pedestrian on Sunday.

Police said it happened around 12 p.m. when a 61-year-old man was crossing West Colfax Avenue, just west of Sheridan Boulevard. The driver of an older-model, four-door Chevy Blazer hit the pedestrian and left the scene toward Denver.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the suspect is described as a white female, possibly in her 50s, with long brunette hair.

Here are photos of the suspect vehicle:







According to police, the Blazer had an aftermarket green hood. It also had an aftermarket green fender on the passenger side. The rest of the vehicle was possibly black, with tan rockers.

The vehicle did not have a license plate.

If anyone has information, please contact the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.

