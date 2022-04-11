ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kandiyohi County, MN

Water rescue team needs rescuing after its hovercraft overturns

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tMQcA_0f5hLPFz00
Adam Uren

Members of the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad found themselves in need of rescuing after their hovercraft overturned on Sunday.

The incident happened on Green Lake not far from the Olde Mill Inn Resort, with callers reporting three people were standing on top of their upturned boat.

Those three people were rescue squad members who were conducting hovercraft ice water training at the time.

Per the Kandyohi County Sheriff's Office: "The boat was being used in a training scenario when the operator was navigating across the lake ice as it was approaching open water.

"When the rescue boat hit the water at an angle, it caused the boat to flip over and land upside down. The craft occupants were able to get out from under the boat to safety."

The trio were taken to Rice Hospital with minor injuries.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

After rescue, man returns to Lake Seminole and drowns

SEMINOLE — Hours after being rescued, a 39-year-old man died in Lake Seminole on Friday while trying to recover his boat from the water. Seminole Fire Rescue first responded to a disabled vessel taking on water with occupants onboard on Friday around 2:17 p.m. Deputies found Shawn Thomas and Alexandra Dumervil, 37, in Lake Seminole at 10015 Park Boulevard and safely brought them to shore, Pinellas sheriff’s deputies said in a media release.
SEMINOLE, FL
WPBF News 25

Video: Driver rescued from water after vehicle crashes into pond

HOPEDALE, Mass. — First responders rescued a woman from a Massachusetts pond after the vehicle she was in went through a stop sign, through an intersection and into the water. The crash happened around 8:25 p.m. Friday at Spindleville Pond in Hopedale. The fire chief said the woman was...
HOPEDALE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
County
Kandiyohi County, MN
City
Kandiyohi, MN
Kandiyohi County, MN
Crime & Safety
Kandiyohi County, MN
Accidents
City
Rice, MN
KCEN TV NBC 6

Spring Breaker billed almost $3K for water rescue after video shows he intentionally jumped off Cole Park Pier

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man who jumped from Cole Park Pier early this week has been billed for his rescue, officials with the City of Corpus Christi said in a statement. The incident happened Monday, March 14. A rescue crew with the Corpus Christi Fire Department was called out to the pier after receiving reports that a man visiting the city for Spring Break fell off the pier into the water and was struggling to get back to shore.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Water#Rescue Team#Open Water#Hovercraft#Accident#Rice Hospital
The Independent

Man tried to save girlfriend after freak wave sent her overboard in Florida boating accident

A 22-year-old New Hampshire woman who died Saturday in a boating accident while vacationing in Florida is being mourned by friends and family in her small town community of Nashua.Lindsey Partridge and her boyfriend Jacob Smith, 24, had taken a small boat out for the afternoon but conditions in the Atlantic proved too dicey for the pair to navigate as she was soon swept into the water by a wave. Mr Smith, who was left uninjured from the accident, tried to save his partner after she’d gone overboard, local news outlet BocaNewsNow reported. “He turned the boat around and couldn’t...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
Bring Me The News

Woman found dead on ice identified as 44-year-old from central Minnesota

Authorities have identified the person found dead on a frozen channel last week as a 44-year-old woman. The body of Hannah Hale was discovered the morning of March 31 in Watab Township, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Someone had called 911 to report a person lying on the ice in the Harris Channel, a body of water that connects Little Rock Lake to the Mississippi River.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
WJBF

Great-grandmother of 7-month-old child who died after dog attack in Columbia County arrested

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) — The great-grandmother of the 7-month-old child who died after being attacked by a dog has been arrested. According to authorities, Migdelia Guadalupe was released from the hospital on Friday and arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Murder 2nd Degree. As previously reported, the child’s grandmother dropped the victim off at Guadalupe’s […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
ABC4

Major crash shuts down I-15 freeway, Life Flight dispatched

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A major crash shut down lanes in Spanish Fork on Thursday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the northbound lanes along I-15 were completely blocked at one point. Deputies say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. when a stalled vehicle was stopped on the highway and was struck by an oncoming […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
OutThere Colorado

Massive slide takes place on Colorado mountain pass, crews search for possible burial

According to a press release from the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, an investigation is underway to determine whether or not someone may have fallen victim to an avalanche that took place on Loveland Pass. At about 8:00 AM, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office Communications Center received a report of a large avalanche that took place in the area of the Loveland Pass backcountry skiing area, to the west of the pass summit parking lot. The avalanche was quite large – several hundred feet...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
KUTV

Three people extricated after head-on collision in Weber County

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities on Wednesday responded to head-on collision Wednesday morning that required three extrications, according to the Weber County Fire District. The incident happened at approximately 7:15 a.m. in the area of 1300 South and 4700 West in Unincorporated Weber County. In a statement, Weber County...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
63K+
Followers
10K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy