ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Deadly Mushroom Found in Idaho

By Benito Baeza
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A highly poisonous mushroom has recently been found in a Boise neighborhood. According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the death cap mushrooms (Amanita phalloides) were discovered in an established Boise neighborhood by an amateur...

kool965.com

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

Missing Idaho woman found deceased near 4th of July Pass

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - An Idaho woman who was reported missing earlier in the week was found deceased near 4th of July Pass Thursday. Janelle M. Burchfield had been last seen exiting a car in the area of 4th of July Pass on Monday. Deputies responded to search the area but were not able to find her.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Bones Found in Idaho County River Confirmed to be Missing Person

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (KLIX)-Human bone fragments found in 2020 in an Idaho County river have been confirmed to be that of a person who went missing in 2018 when a car plunged into the water. The Idaho County Sheriff's Office said the bone fragments sent in September of 2020 to the Idaho State Police Laboratory for DNA testing were confirmed on March 17, to be those of Jessie Ferrieri. According to the sheriff's office, in May of 2018, Ferrieri was in a vehicle with five other people when it went off the roadway into the Selway River in a remote area near the Paradise Guard Station. Only two people were able to make it out of the river, two others were recovered in the following days. Jessie, 21, and his bother, Raymond, 25, both of New York, were unaccounted for and could not be found. In August of 2020 bone fragments were found near the Shearer airstrip in the backcountry. The sheriff's office responded several day later to search the area in hopes of located more human remains but, nothing was found. Then in September 2020 caretakers of the Selway Lodge Reported finding more possible human bone fragments, those were then sent off to the lab. "ICSO also asks for the public’s assistance as they begin recreating on the upper Selway River this year. If any unusual bones are found, please secure those items and immediately notify ICSO or Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke," wrote the Idaho County Sheriff's Office in a statement. The sheriff's office extended their condolences to the Ferrieri family who have were notified of the DNA confirmation.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
KOOL 96.5

If You’re Hiking in Idaho and Hear This Sound, Get Away

Are you expecting a loud roar? Possibly you would expect the animal to hiss. Not in this case. I came across this video on Vimeo. It’s a female lion recorded by a wildlife camera. She started chirping at one point. Like your own house cat often does when looking out the window at birds. She even sounds like a bird.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Complex

Missing California Teen Found Safe in Utah Over 2 Years Later

A family’s years-long search for their autistic son has finally come to an end. According to KTLA, 19-year-old Connerjack Oswalt was found safe last week in Park City, Utah, about 700 miles away from his home in Clearlake, California. The teen, who was diagnosed with autism eight years ago, was just 16 when his family reported him missing in September 2019. They would spend the next two and half years searching for their son, who reportedly had a “history of running away.”
PARK CITY, UT
KOOL 96.5

Several Injured in Crash South of Twin Falls on US 93

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 93 during whiteout conditions sent several people to the hospital this afternoon. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's office said first responders were called out a little before 3 p.m. for the multi-vehicle crash between E 3400 N and E 3500 N. Several people were injured and at least one person was flown by air ambulance to a Boise Hospital. The crash forced traffic to divert onto county roads. Idaho State Police is investigating the crash. The Filer Fire Department and Quick Response Unit, Twin Falls Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Idaho Transportation Department crews assisted with the crash.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

COLD CASE: The Suspicious Case Of Kevin Bowman Of Twin Falls ID

Kevin Jay Bowman has been missing for nearly 12 years. In October of 2010, he packed up some belongings, bought a car, and drove south, never to be heard from again. A cold case is defined as an "unsolved criminal investigation which remains open pending the discovery of new evidence." One of Twin Falls' oldest cold cases may not involve any criminal activity whatsoever, but the story of Kevin Bowman is still shrouded in mystery.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poisonous Mushroom#Fungus#Dog#Klix#Idhw#Idahoan
KOOL 96.5

Idaho’s Mountain Lion Population is Exploding

Keep in mind, there isn’t actually anyone counting. These are estimates. Mountain lions aren’t exactly outgoing but there are a lot of them outdoors. I came across a website that does a good job of compiling the figures from state to state. Idaho has roughly 2,000 according to the estimate. If that appears to be a lot, Oregon’s estimate is three times as high and several adjacent and other neighboring states have larger populations.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Affordable Housing Found in Idaho’s Magic Valley

Who says there’s no affordable housing in the Magic Valley? I came across this fixer-upper while out joyriding at $4.35 a gallon. I do it because somebody has to. It’s located in Jerome County and a short drive to go shopping in both Jerome and Twin Falls. Since you will be moving in as we approach summer, you can see you wouldn’t immediately need air conditioning. There will be a steady breeze blowing through!
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KOOL 96.5

Why Idaho is Not One of the Safest States in the United States from COVID

COVID has been taking over the world and the country for over two years now, and while things have begun to settle down a little, it is still spreading across the globe. With the announcement of a new variant of COVID last month making its way through Europe and expected to spread like the rest, it is a fair question to ask which states are the safest from the disease. Multiple things need to be considered when taking this into account, but there is a list online that ranks the states which are the safest and which ones are more prone to the spreading pandemic.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

7 Events to Attend this Weekend Around the Magic Valley and Idaho

Last weekend was full of plenty of events and activities and this coming weekend there will be plenty going on as well. With Easter next weekend, the weather getting warmer on some days, and spring in full effect, there are tons of events and activities going on all across the Magic Valley and Idaho. Make sure to mark your calendars and make plans in advance, to get to as much as you can. Here are some of the events taking place this weekend in the area.
BURLEY, ID
KOOL 96.5

More Drought, Water Shortages Says Idaho Water Expert

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho water specialist is predicting more drought and water shortages this summer in Southern Idaho. In a recent report to the Idaho Water Resource Board, Idaho Department of Water Resources Hydrologist David Hoekema said water supplies across the southern part of the Gem State don't look good for the summer, “The future is not bright,” Hoekema said in a statement. “Fifty percent of the state is currently in severe drought, and that percentage will increase in the coming months. We are predicting water shortages in every basin in Southern Idaho, including the Payette.” Gary Spackman, Director of IDWR, told the board that farmers will more than likely see shortages and curtailments but hoped that they could plan ahead with the information. A wet fall and good snowfall in December last year pointed towards a good start to the water year, said officials, however, the snowpack in the mountains leveled off in early January with little moisture through the rest of the winter. Streamflow from the following river systems is expected to be below average in the 20 to 70 percent range: Snake River, Big Lost, Big Wood, Little Wood, Salmon Falls, Boise, Payette, and Weiser. Hoekema said the Henry's Fork and Bruneau Basin along with tributaries along the Snake River Plain will be in exceptional to extreme drought this summer. The only bright side reported is the northern panhandle region which is expected to be outside drought categories. Hoekema noted April weather will determine if conditions will be worse or slightly better as there is little chance of recovery at this point.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Rivers Where You Can Still Find Gold and Gemstones

Idaho was a massive gold rush state. There are dozens of abandoned or lightly inhabited old towns from when mining was the thing to do in the gem state. Our vast waterways give endless options for panning for gold and gemstones. While heaps of gold and mountains of gemstones have been removed, sold off and taken from the state there is still a lot more to be claimed. According to the United States Bureau of Mines, Idaho has more gold than any other state with tons still out there.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

This Week’s Idaho Mud Rain Blew in From Oregon

Newcomers to Idaho are probably surprised by the words mud rain. It’s what you often see coating your car or truck after wind and rain. Even many of your windows. We had a round of it Monday morning and into Tuesday. This time around there was a unique twist. Much of the dirt is also a newcomer to Idaho. A transplant from Oregon. This time around from lake bed dust.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

These Are the Top 5 Deepest Lakes in Idaho

I don’t know about you, but deep water kinda freaks me out, so this was an interesting one to write about today!. Idaho is home to some of the most beautiful nature this country has to offer, but did you know we’re also home to some of the deepest lakes? In fact, Lake Pend Oreille near Coeur d’Alene is actually in the Top 5 Deepest Lakes in The United States, according to WorldAtlas.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy