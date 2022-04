KINGSTON – For three years, she has had to rely on the generosity of others to go places beyond her immediate surroundings, and now she wants to return the favor. The 2007 Toyota Prius Linda Santos has received from an anonymous donor thanks to the vehicle donation charity Good News Garage will make all the difference as she looks for a job to get her life back on track.

KINGSTON, MA ・ 29 DAYS AGO