Shots fired on Spencer Road; no injuries
ITHACA, N.Y. — The Ithaca Police Department (IPD) responded to Spencer Road last night on a call of multiple shots fired. Police released that they arrived on the scene along the road’s...ithacavoice.com
ITHACA, N.Y. — The Ithaca Police Department (IPD) responded to Spencer Road last night on a call of multiple shots fired. Police released that they arrived on the scene along the road’s...ithacavoice.com
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.https://ithacavoice.com/
Comments / 0