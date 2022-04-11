ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

1 person dead after a motorcycle crash in west Houston (Houston, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34UFso_0f5hKQFL00
1 person dead after a motorcycle crash in west Houston (Houston, TX)Nationwide Report

On Sunday morning, one person was killed following a two-vehicle collision in west Houston.

As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place on Overbrook Lane and Gray Falls Drive. The early reports showed that the rider was travelling westbound at a high rate of speed when the motorcycle crashed into a black Mitsubishi Lancer [...]

Read More >>

April 11, 2022

Browse through Today's Texas Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.

Comments / 1

Related
Nationwide Report

1 person dead following a fiery crash in Fallbrook (Fallbrook, CA)

1 person dead following a fiery crash in Fallbrook (Fallbrook, CA)Nationwide Report. One person was killed following a traffic collision Monday in Fallbrook. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place just before 11 p.m. on East Fallbrook Street. The preliminary reports showed that a 52-year-old man was traveling east on East Fallbrook Street [...]
FALLBROOK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Houston, TX
Accidents
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Mitsubishi#Texas Accident News
KHOU

'She was a beautiful person': UTMB NICU nurse from Galveston shot and killed on Gulf Freeway

LA MARQUE, Texas — A woman found shot to death in her car on the Gulf Freeway has been identified as 42-year-old Patrina Compton from Galveston. The UTMB NICU nurse was shot around 3 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-45 near Mac McGaffey Highland Bayou Park, according to the La Marque Police Department. She had been shot multiple times and her car was full of bullet holes.
LA MARQUE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KBTX.com

Bryan police nab four suspects in theft of catalytic converter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The following release comes from the Bryan Police Department:. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 15th, an observant citizen observed multiple subjects stealing a catalytic converter in the 1900 block of Austin’s Colony Parkway. The reporting party was able to relay identifying information about the suspects and a description of the vehicle they arrived in to dispatch.
BRYAN, TX
TODAY.com

Texas woman says hospital mistakenly claimed her husband was dead

Just a day after Betty Harris left her husband Bryant at a Texas rehabilitation center, she received a call from a nearby hospital informing her — mistakenly — that he was dead. Harris saw her husband on March 7 at Deerbrook Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation center, where he...
TEXAS STATE
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy