ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Warner Bros. Discovery Aims to Become Aggressive ‘Global Operator’ in Wide World of Sports

By Brian Steinberg
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dPHWP_0f5hK7o100

Click here to read the full article.

There’s a new contender in the arena.

As Discovery begins its new era of operating Warner Bros., HBO and Turner, all eyes are on how the new company will navigate the media sector’s streaming wars with thousands of hours of content from popular TV brands like TLC, TBS, TNT, CNN and HBO. Behind that effort, however, could look a new sports giant that is poised to add another deep-pocketed player vying for major league negotiations that it previously ignored.

Warner Bros. Discovery, the newly combined company, will be home not only to Turner Sports in the U.S., but also Eurosport , a French TV network that holds European rights to broadcast the Olympics and is available in 54 countries. In February, Discovery entered talks that would combine Eurosport’s U.K. business with that of BT Sport in Britain and Ireland, creating another overseas beachhead. Turner already enjoys a significant relationship with the NBA , shared rights to the NCAA March Madness basketball championships; and rights to Major League Baseball and National Hockey League games.

Many of the traditional U.S. sports purveyors may have to give the company once known as Discovery a new look. “I believe Discovery-Warner led by David Zaslav will have a real appetite to build out their sports content, and they are likely to be at the table for major premium sports rights offerings over the next 36 months,” says Hillary Mandel, executive vice president and head of media for the Americas at IMG, in an interview. “They will be a global operator in the same way as Disney, Comcast, Paramount, Amazon and Apple are.”

The new media behemoth arrives on the scene as sports rights have become ever more critical to the health of the traditional pay TV business. As more consumers opt to stream their favorite dramas, comedies and reality programs on demand, live sports telecasts represent one of the few things that can generate the large crowds Madison Avenue craves and TV distributors still want. Rights fees have rocketed from exorbitant to prohibitive — witness Fox’s decision to let go of “Thursday Night Football” a season ahead of schedule so it could focus on sports it believes are a better fit with its audience and business — and any interest in battling from Zaslav’s empire will only create a more intense atmosphere at the bargaining table.

Most of the top-tier U.S. sports are locked down for the immediate moment. The NFL, MLB and NHL have all recently signed new rights deals that will keep them on the sidelines for the next few years. Even so, Discovery will likely find that it has little time to rest. Early-bird talks with the NBA, whose rights pact with Turner and Disney is expected to lapse after the 2024-2025 season, could quickly spark in the next 12 months. And there may be some college-level sports rights that come up in the not-too-distant future.

Discovery’s next steps in sports likely won’t be known until the company hires a new executive to oversee it all. On Thursday, the company disclosed that it was “actively searching to fill the role of Chair and CEO for Warner Bros. Discovery Sports” which will report to Zaslav. Lenny Daniels, the president of Turner Sports and Patrick Crumb, president of the company’s regional sports networks, will report to the new hire.

Discovery’s key advantage is that it can offer both global reach via streaming and the traditional production services that many tech giants have been hard-pressed to replicate. Consider that Amazon’s new coverage of “Thursday Night Football” is being produced with help from NBC Sports, while Apple’s new streaming baseball coverage is the product of the league’s MLB Network.

“There will be opportunities to make joint international bids for some properties, easily,” says Patrick Crakes, a former Fox Sports executive who now works as a media-industry consultant.

That may be what many of the leagues will be looking for in months to come. Streaming gives them an opportunity not just to reach the young consumers who are abandoning traditional cable and satellite subscriptions and linear viewing, but to reach fans in countries where games aren’t typically seen. Indeed, in recent months, Paramount Plus has gone after UEFA Champions League rights while ESPN signed a deal with La Liga.

Discovery has in recent years tried doing the opposite. It has focused on taking U.S. sports overseas. The company in 2019 launched GolfTV, a streaming joint venture with the PGA Tour, enlisting Tiger Woods to create content and programming as part of a wide-ranging deal and setting out ambitious plans to have the product available around the globe by 2024.

Expect the company to throw more of its sports weight around in foreign countries. “Eurosport in the UK has always been a distant third to Sky and BT,” says Daniel Cohen, senior vice president of media rights consulting at Octagon, an Interpublic Group sports-management firm. “Now, you combine that entity, and you are going to have some real muscle in a tier-one market that hasn’t had a lot of competition.”

At home, Turner has already started looking toward the future. Its most recent rights deal with the NHL and U.S. Soccer call for the ability to stream games on HBO Max — opening the possibility of that venue being eyed as a sports hub as well as a place for movies and high-quality scripted series. And the company has worked to spotlight a series of celebrity-golf matches that draw big ad sponsorships, but aren’t contingent on rights agreements with leagues.

The only thing that would really surprise the sports world is if Discovery declined to to take a swing at any big sports-rights package that might emerge. “I think they have to become a more aggressive player in this space,” says Cohen.

(Pictured: ‘NBA on TNT’ announcer Charles Barkley)

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery Will Combine HBO Max and Discovery Plus in International Markets

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Discovery’s plans to merge streaming services HBO Max and Discovery Plus in the U.S. is likely to be adopted overseas, and a clearer picture is emerging of what the platform will look like in key markets. Sources tell Variety that Discovery and AT&T’s WarnerMedia — which are expected to merge in the next month — plan to have one single global platform that will combine the two streaming services, as opposed to a market-by-market approach for international. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels, who will also serve as CFO of the newly combined Warner Bros....
BUSINESS
Variety

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network to Move Under HBO at Warner Bros. Discovery (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network will move under HBO’s purview upon the completion of Discovery’s acquisition of WarnerMedia, which will result in the launch of Warner Bros. Discovery on Monday, Variety has learned exclusively. Allison Page, president of Magnolia, which is a joint venture between the Gaineses and Discovery, Inc., will report directly to HBO and HBO Max chief Casey Bloys. Bloys is one of the few top WarnerMedia execs still standing following this week’s mass exodus ahead of the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger’s close, which was capped off by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David...
BUSINESS
Variety

Viola Davis’ Memoir Is Already an Instant Bestseller on Amazon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Some people’s lives are so extraordinary it would feel remiss not to memorialize their stories on the page. When it has a real-life Hollywood ending, even better. Some of the most captivating celebrity memoirs have been published in the last couple of years, with many making their way to the top of dozens of best-seller lists. The latest to join the ranks is Viola Davis, whose upcoming memoir “Finding Me” comes out on April...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

AT&T Names Warner Bros. Discovery Board Appointees, Including Ex-BET Chief Debra Lee

Telecom giant AT&T has named its seven board directors for Warner Bros. Discovery, a key step as its spins off WarnerMedia to merge with Discovery. The seven directors chosen by AT&T — with Discovery Inc. set to appoint six directors of its own to the new company’s board — include former BET Networks chair and CEO Debra L. Lee, and former global CEO of PricewaterhouseCoopers International, Samuel A. Di Piazza, Jr., who will serve as chairman in the Warner Bros. Discovery boardroom.More from The Hollywood ReporterDiscovery CEO David Zaslav's 2021 Pay Package Soars to $246M Ahead of WarnerMedia MergerAT&T Chose WarnerMedia...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Warner
Person
David Zaslav
TheWrap

Warner Bros. Discovery Is Built for the Streaming Wars – If It Can Shed Legacy Baggage | Analysis

”They are simultaneously a Netflix competitor and an old media behemoth, which is a very difficult tightrope walk,“ one industry expert tells TheWrap. Much has been said about the immense content vault Warner Bros. Discovery now houses and the advantage it gives the newly merged company in the streaming wars — specifically in the competition with Netflix and Disney. But David Zaslav’s company still faces major challenges, several experts told TheWrap, including $55 billion in debt and a host of legacy cable channels.
BUSINESS
NewsTimes

AT&T Names Samuel Di Piazza Chairman of Warner Bros. Discovery

Samuel Di Piazza Jr. will serve as the chairman of Warner Bros. Discovery following the close of the deal to combine the two media companies, AT&T announced. Di Piazza, previously global CEO of PricewaterhouseCoopers from 2002 until his retirement in 2009, spent 36 years working at PwC. He was among the seven board members of the combined WarnerMedia-Discovery that AT&T announced Tuesday. The Warner Bros. Discovery board of directors initially will comprise 13 members, seven appointed by AT&T and six by Discovery.
BUSINESS
SFGate

Nicolas Cage Tells Warner Bros. He’s Ready to Join ‘The Batman’ Sequel as ‘Terrifying’ Villain

Nicolas Cage has a message for Warner Bros. executives: “I’m down for Egghead.” The Oscar winner is talking about playing the villain Egghead in a potential sequel to Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” which is quickly approaching the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office. Warner Bros. has yet to officially announce “The Batman” sequel, but Reeves and cast members like Robert Pattinson have all expressed a desire to make a follow-up movie. Cage told reporters at SXSW he’s interested in joining.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Sports#Nhl#Bt Sport#Discovery Aims#Wide World Of Sports#Hbo#Tlc#Tbs#Tnt#Cnn#Turner Sports#Eurosport#French#European#Nba#Ncaa March Madness#Major League Baseball#National Hockey League#Discovery Warner
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
WWE
Variety

Warner Bros. Reveals 100th Anniversary Logo, Teases Rollout of Commemorative Content, Products and Events

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. is turning 100 next April and the legendary studio is kicking off the celebration of its centennial early with the reveal of a commemorative logo. On Wednesday, Warner Bros. unveiled its special “100 Years of Storytelling” version of the classic logo, which now incorporates the studio’s iconic WB water tower. The release of the centennial logo came along with the announcement that the studio will roll out commemorative products, content and events in the months leading up to its 100th anniversary next spring. Per Warner Bros., “Starting at the end of this year,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Warner Bros Discovery shares climb on first trading day

April 11 (Reuters) - Shares of Warner Bros Discovery Inc rose on Monday, the first trading day of the media and streaming firm formed from the $43 billion merger of Discovery Inc and assets of AT&T Inc. Warner Bros Discovery shares were up 2.3% at $24.99, while AT&T stock climbed...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Livid After Stunning Move to Disney+

Dancing With the Stars' latest move isn't earning any applause from fans after it was announced that the series is set to move from ABC to Disney+ for its upcoming seasons. As news broke Friday that the hit dancing competition is set to sashay its way from its home of 30 seasons and to the streaming service, social media flooded with reactions from upset fans.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Cuba Gooding Jr. Pleads Guilty to Forcible Touching

Click here to read the full article. Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of forcible touching in a criminal case that accused him of violating three different women at Manhattan nightclubs in 2018 and 2019, according to the Associated Press. As part of his plea deal, Gooding avoids jail time and must continue his alcohol and behavior counseling, which he began in 2019, for six more months without any arrests. If he complies, then the conviction will be reduced to a violation, which is not a crime. Gooding was arrested in June 2019 after an incident at a Manhattan club,...
MANHATTAN, NY
Variety

Berlanti Productions President David Madden to Exit Company

Click here to read the full article. David Madden, the president of Berlanti Productions, is departing the company, Variety has confirmed. Madden has been the president of Berlanti Productions since 2020. He will leave the company at the end of the month, when his contract expires. No replacement has been named at this time. In his time at the Warner Bros. Television-based pod, he has helped launch shows such as the DC series “Superman & Lois,” the reboot of “Kung Fu,” and the spinoff “All American: Homecoming” at The CW and the critically-acclaimed series “The Flight Attendant” at HBO Max. He also oversaw...
BUSINESS
Variety

How Selena Gomez Could Make Emmys History With ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Click here to read the full article. Only two Latinas have been nominated at the Emmys in the lead actress comedy category in its 78-year history, and it’s no laughing matter. But, this year, we could see the third with Selena Gomez in the mystery-comedy “Only Murders in the Building” from Hulu. Possibly following in the footsteps of Rita Moreno (who was nominated in 1983 for “9 to 5”) and America Ferrera (who won in 2007 for “Ugly Betty” and received another nom in 2008), Gomez’s role as Mabel Mora has been one of the bright spots of the show alongside comedic...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Russian Netflix Users Sue Streamer for Loss of Service

Click here to read the full article. Russian Netflix users have reportedly filed a class-action lawsuit against the streaming giant for loss of service. Last month Netflix confirmed it was suspending its service in Russia as a protest against the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Netflix has also paused all projects in and acquisitions from Russia. Before withdrawing from the country, Netflix declined to carry 20 Russian free-to-air propaganda channels that they were required to host under Russian law. Russian state media outlet RIA now reports that 20 people (the minimum required in Russia for a class-action suit) have already joined the legal...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Roku Adds CNN+ Two Weeks After Streaming Service’s Launch, Filling Distribution Gap

Click here to read the full article. Roku has added CNN+ to its channel store, filling a significant distribution gap for the stand-alone streaming service two weeks after its launch. Beginning today, Roku users can download the updated version of the CNN app, which includes access to CNN+ as well as the existing TV Everywhere offering for pay-TV subscribers. CNN+ costs $6 a month, though early subscribers can get it for $3 if they sign up in the next two weeks. Roku ended 2021 with 60.1 million active accounts and touts itself as the streaming leader in terms of hours of viewing....
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

James Bond Meets ‘Amazing Race’ in Amazon Prime Video’s New 007 Reality Competition Show

Click here to read the full article. Amazon’s Prime Video is shaking (not stirring) up the reality TV space with James Bond–inspired reality competition series “007’s Road to a Million.” The international race will span eight episodes with contestants vying to win £1 million — or $1.3 million — in cash. Applications are now open, with production slated to begin later this year, as Variety reported. The project has reportedly been in the works at Prime Video for approximately four years, prior to Amazon purchasing James Bond studio MGM in an $8.5 billion deal that was finalized earlier this month. “007’s Road to...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

57K+
Followers
51K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy