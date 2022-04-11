ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen’s personal adviser became her hairdresser during lockdown, book reveals

By Tony Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

The Queen’s personal adviser has described how she took on a new role during lockdown – hairdresser to the monarch.

Angela Kelly has updated her book about serving the Queen and included a new chapter that covers the pandemic and reveals details about royal life under Covid , including how she set and cut the monarch’s hair.

The Queen spent much of the pandemic in the safety of Windsor Castle , protected in “HMS Bubble”, believed to be the nickname given to her reduced household of dedicated staff.

Ms Kelly, the Queen’s senior dresser and personal adviser, was part of the team who would have isolated with the head of state for periods.

Her revised book, The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, The Dresser And The Wardrobe, first published in 2019, also covers the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, the first public engagements post-lockdown and looks ahead to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

Katya Shipster, Harper Non-Fiction publishing director, said about the book, updated to mark the jubilee: “It tells the story of the royal bubble as well as the lengths Angela and the royal household went to, to ensure the safety of the monarch.”

Ms Kelly, a bubbly and hard-working royal aide, has kept the Queen’s style relevant and even added a touch of bling during almost 30 years working for the monarch.

The Queen values the opinion of her meticulous personal assistant and has gradually over the years given her free rein when helping her create a look for an event.

Despite the Queen’s advancing years, she has been prepared to embellish her style under Ms Kelly’s direction as a nod to modern times.

A pair of 3D glasses worn by the Queen during a film demonstration in Canada in 2010 were given a touch of glamour by Ms Kelly – Swarovski crystals forming the letter Q on their sides.

Ms Kelly rarely gives interviews but she once disclosed: “We are two typical women. We discuss clothes, make-up, jewellery.”

Her book, published on May 12 by HarperCollins , reveals some of the behind-the-scenes tricks used for the monarch’s attire.

She sews in extra layers of lining to cushion the impact of beading and crystals on the Queen’s back when events require glamorous gowns.

Tiny weights are also put into day-wear hemlines in case of windy weather and fabrics that crumple or could potentially develop messy loose strands are avoided.

Ms Kelly – who has the same size feet as the Queen – wears in the monarch’s handmade new shoes to ensure they are comfortable when first used.

#Hairdresser#Dresser#Royal Household#Engagements#Uk
