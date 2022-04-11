ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lohse Family YMCA breaks ground on new renovation project

By Tina Giuliano
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
From a new outdoor space to a newly redone pool, a downtown Tucson icon is getting a new look. The Lohse Family YMCA will begin construction on a $5.2 million expansion project.

The Lohse Family YMCA has served the community for the last 30 years, so YMCA of Southern Arizona's CEO Kurtis Dawson said it's important to update the space.

"We’re really excited to update, modernize and add some new pieces to the downtown Lohse YMCA,” he said.

The construction will begin this month and continue through the next year. The facility will be open, especially through swim lesson season during the construction.

"We want to make sure we get through our busy summer swim lesson program teaching as many kids to be safe in and around the water," he said. "This has been a long process that started in 2018 with so many community members being a part of our leadership counsel to help raise money."

Dawson said they are sill looking for donations to help with the project. If you're looking to donate, you can find the link here .

KGUN 9 Tucson News

