ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lizzo Bares All To Announce When Her New Music Is Coming: 'ARE YOU READY?'

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1laEeV_0f5hJuUo00
Photo: Getty Images

The “song of the summer” is coming soon… Lizzo took to her social media channels to announce the release date of her highly-anticipated new song, with a video that shows the “Truth Hurts” star stepping up onto a plane in leggings that bare all. “About Damn Time” is set to debut on Thursday (April 14).

Lizzo shared a sneak peak of the song last month during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Cordon . She said on the show: “Three freaking years, baby, I’ve been working on this album. I feel amazing,” teasing that “there’s more where that came from, baby,” after finishing her sneak peek of the upcoming song.

Shortly before her appearance on the show, Lizzo gushed on her social media channels that she “mastered” her latest project. Her Instagram caption read: “ I just mastered my album and turns out its 100% DONE ! YOU THINK U KNOW BUT U HAVE NO IDEA. 🎶BABY HOW YOU HEALING?🎶 🗣🗣🗣HEALING GOOD AS HELL❤️” In another post, Lizzo promised that her latest work isn’t slowing down any time soon: “I know what y’all thinkin.. ‘damn lizzo you just announced a TV show… A single… and SNL.. Now what??’ But y’all don’t understand- I can’t be stopped. This is my season. I’m about to be everywhere and I’m about to announce the biggest thing YET . Bigger than anything I’ve ever done. 3 years in the making. A Dream Come True. Stay tuned b****. ❤️” She later announced her new shapewear line Yitty, realizing “a dream 5 years in the making.”

See Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” announcement here :

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Chloe Bailey dances in 'Treat Me' music video

April 8 (UPI) -- Chloe Bailey is back with new music. The 23-year-old singer, a member of the music duo Chloe x Halle, released a single and music video for the solo song "Treat Me" on Friday. The "Treat Me" video was partially filmed in black and white. The video...
MUSIC
Complex

Chlöe Returns With New Song and Video “Treat Me”

After teasing its release for over a month, Chlöe has given fans the official video for “Treat Me,” directed by Diana Kunst. “Can’t wait for y’all to see the video tonight,” the 2022 Gold Derby Music Awards nominee told fans on Thursday ahead of the video’s premiere, adding that—in her opinion—this one tops the previously released “Have Mercy.”
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Lizzo Shares a Snippet of Her New Single and It's Contagious as Hell

It’s been three years since Lizzo dropped her Grammy Award-winning album Cuz I Love You. Despite releasing “Rumors” last year featuring Cardi B, fans are craving more from the artist, and she agrees. During her interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden earlier this week,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lizzo
Pitchfork

Lizzo, Camila Cabello, and Gunna Announced as SNL Musical Guests

Saturday Night Live is returning in April with brand new episodes. The musical guests on upcoming the episodes are: Gunna (on April 2), Camila Cabello (on April 9), and Lizzo (on April 16). The hosts for the respective new episodes are Jerrod Carmichael, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Lizzo, who’s pulling double duty.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama, 16, receives support from her father and Kourtney Kardashian after announcing her new role as an ambassador for PrettyLittleThing

Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler's daughter Alabama has been unveiled as the latest brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing on Monday. After announcing the exciting news to her more than 1.1 million Instagram followers, the 16-year-old singer received supportive comments from her dad and future stepmother Kourtney Kardashian. 'Let’s goooooo,'...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
The Week

Listen to Pink Floyd's Ukraine charity single 'Hey Hey Rise Up,' the band's 1st new music since 1994

Pink Floyd on Friday released a new single, "Hey Hey Rise Up," featuring vocals by Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk and guitar solos by David Gilmour. Drummer Nick Mason, bass player Guy Pratt, and keyboardist Nitin Sawhney also perform on the song, Pink Floyd's first new music since 1994's Division Bell. (Roger Waters, who split from the band in 1985, did not participate.)
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Watch Genesis Play the Final Song and Take a Last Bow at Their Farewell Concert

Click here to read the full article. Genesis formed in early 1967 when two rival bands at the prestigious Charterhouse boarding school in southeast England came together as one. They ended Saturday night at London’s O2 Arena at the final date of the group’s Last Domino reunion tour. “Tonight is a very special night,” Collins told the crowd early in the evening. “It’s the last stop of our tour. And it’s the last show for Genesis… After tonight we’ve all got to get real jobs.” There was a small degree of ambiguity about this being the last tour when they announced the...
MUSIC
epicstream.com

SEVENTEEN Comeback 2022: K-pop Group Confirms New Project in May

SEVENTEEN released their Japanese special single, Power of Love, in December. SEVENTEEN is ready to sweep the charts and music shows once again. Despite the COVID-19, SEVENTEEN remains active to give their fans the best music to soothe them. The K-pop group even expanded their career by making their US TV debut in January 2021 on The Late Late Show with James Corden before visiting the set of The Kelly Clarkson Show.
ENTERTAINMENT
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood shares rare photo of her sons supporting her during the CMT Awards

Carrie Underwood seriously has the most unwavering – and adorable – support system out there, and she just proved it. The songstress has been celebrating back-to-back career wins and special performances, from her eighth Grammy win for her album My Savior to a residency in Las Vegas, and she just shared the sweetest post of who's there through it all.
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Lizzo Announced New Song "About Damn Time," Teased A Snippet

The countdown has begun on Lizzo’s long-awaited next album and first new music since the release of 2019’s Cuz I Love You. Though the three-time Grammy-winning star released the album’s first single “Rumors” in 2021, it appears that she’s now entering the album promotional cycle in earnest with the announcement of its second single, “About Damn Time,” officially due out in April.
MUSIC
SheKnows

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Are Reportedly Eager to Have Jennifer Garner at Their Wedding

Click here to read the full article. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have barely had time to pop the champagne to celebrate their engagement, but it looks like the wedding guest list already has a few names on it. Besides their close family and friends, the couple apparently want to reserve one invite for Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. That might sound like shocking news, but Garner and Lopez have been reportedly bonding over their “respect for each other as mothers and as individuals” and the common goal of making sure Affleck is “doing well,” according to a Hollywood Life source. The...
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

150K+
Followers
16K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy