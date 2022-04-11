ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Jon Rahm expecting Tiger Woods to be ‘competitive again’ after Masters return

By Phil Casey
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WlW2d_0f5hJVcl00

Jon Rahm has backed Tiger Woods to compete for more titles following his latest improbable return from injury in the Masters .

Woods spent three months in a hospital bed following an horrific car crash in February last year, when he was found to have been driving at almost twice the legal speed limit and hit a tree at approximately 75mph.

The 15-time major winner was somehow able to contest the PNC Championship with son Charlie in December, but last week marked his first appearance in a top-level event since the 2020 Masters was held in November due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Woods defied the odds to card an opening 71 at Augusta National before understandably struggling as the week wore on, the 46-year-old shooting 74 in round two and back-to-back rounds of 78 – the highest score of his Masters career – over the weekend.

Rahm played alongside Woods in the final round and the world number three said: “It’s really cool. It was great because nobody cared about me, so I was just watching him play.

“I was one more spectator, and I ended up playing good (shooting 69). It was kind of a load off my shoulders in that sense. I was able to enjoy it as a fan and as a player.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IoGFv_0f5hJVcl00

Woods said that the injuries he suffered to his right leg in the accident were so severe that amputation was “on the table” at one point.

“You can just tell that his leg is just not quite up there yet,” Rahm added.

“I’ve seen him in the (physio) truck. He is limping in the truck. He is limping on the course. Obviously, he is trying very hard to play, but it’s not easy to walk up and down those hills.

“At the end you can just tell that his leg and his body are just not used to walking this much, right?

“I believe if at home he can walk and get strength up and stamina in that sense, he will be able to be competitive again. This is the hardest walk all year. He will be able to go somewhere where it’s a little easier to walk. It won’t be as long, and I believe he’ll be able to contend.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reacts To Scottie Scheffler Winning The Masters

Tiger Woods gave it a valiant effort, but he quickly found himself out of contention to win his sixth green jacket. That honor instead goes to 25-year-old Scottie Scheffler, who took command early and never relinquished it. After Scheffler won the Masters with a 10-under score, Woods took to his...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods Family Supports Him After The Masters

Tiger Woods finished up his final round at the Masters with a score of 78, ending back-to-back days of 6-over par. But despite the frustrating finish, his family was waiting for him upon leaving the golf course. Photos from Augusta, Georgia show Woods embracing his son and daughter after finishing...
AUGUSTA, GA
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
CBS LA

Tigers Woods doesn't win at Masters, but finishes strong in comeback tournament

Tiger Woods walked up the 18th fairway, removed his cap and acknowledged roars from the patrons at Augusta National.He wasn't even close to winning the Masters. And it didn't matter.Woods shot a 6-over round of 78 on Sunday in the final round. He finished at 13 over for the week, his total of 301 by far his worst at the Masters and one shot off his worst 72-hole score ever as a professional.None of the numbers seemed that significant.This was Woods' comeback tournament that came just over a year after the car crash that nearly cost him his right leg, or worse. He said coming into the Masters that just getting back was an accomplishment.Woods was limping throughout his final round, and the limp seemed much worse Sunday than it was earlier in the Masters.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy makes history at The Masters as Tiger Woods falters

Rory McIlroy entered this year’s Masters Tournament looking to complete the career grand slam. He had already won The Open Championship, the U.S. Open and The PGA Championship, but has not yet worn the Green Jacket. He entered the tournament this year among the favorites to do so. Unfortunately for McIlroy, he had a poor start to the tournament and was unable to complete the career grand slam. He did however earn his own “Tin Cup” moment on the 18th hole Sunday.
GOLF
The Independent

Scottie Scheffler says he ‘cried like a baby’ ahead of the final Masters round

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler revealed he “cried like a baby” ahead of the final round of the Masters after claiming his first major title. Scheffler held a three-shot lead after 54 holes and carded a closing 71 at Augusta National to finish 10 under par and three shots clear of Rory McIlroy, despite four-putting the 72nd hole.“I was so overwhelmed and didn’t know I was ready for this,” Scheffler said. “I cried like a baby this morning.“I’ve dreamed of having a chance to play in this tournament, I teared up when I got my first invite in the mail....
GOLF
The Independent

Masters 2022 LIVE: Leaderboard and scores as Scottie Scheffler beats Rory McIlroy to win the green jacket

Scottie Scheffler has won The Masters after holding off the challenge of Cameron Smith and a sublime final-round performance from Rory McIlroy at Augusta to secure a first major title.It completes a stunning rise and caps a dominant run for the 25-year-old American, who in the space of 56 days has won his first professional tournament at the Phoenix Open, reached number one in the world rankings after a further two wins in four starts, and now claimed the green jacket.McIlroy, who started his round at +1 and at one point this week was 13 shots off the pace,...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masters#Amputation#Augusta National
Daily Mail

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler reveals he 'cried like a baby' ahead of his final round at Augusta as world No 1 says his 'head is still spinning' after clinching his first-ever major title

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler revealed he 'cried like a baby' ahead of the final round of the Masters after claiming his first major title. Scheffler held a three-shot lead after 54 holes and carded a closing 71 at Augusta National to finish 10 under par and three shots clear of Rory McIlroy, despite four-putting the 72nd hole.
GOLF
Fox News

Tiger Woods wraps up first Masters appearance since 2020

Tiger Woods finished up the fourth and final round at the Masters on Sunday. He finished toward the bottom of the leaderboard but went through all 72 holes against high-level competition for the first time since he suffered devastating leg injuries in a February 2021 car crash. Woods received a...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Masters 2022: Bubba Watson explains why he split up with caddie Ted Scott, who is an Augusta winner yet again

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Bubba Watson could view it with a tinge of melancholy. In late September of last year, Watson announced on social media that he had parted ways with caddie Ted Scott, who’d seen him through all of his 12 PGA Tour victories, including two Masters. On Sunday, Watson was simply a bystander for another of Scott’s shared victories at Augusta National—this one while he toted the bag of 25-year-old Scottie Scheffler.
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

Olympic Sailor Eya Guezguez Dead At Just 17

Tragic news, just tragic news. It's been revealed that Tunisian sailor Eya Guezguez, 17, has tragically passed away during national team training, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced. The accident occurred when the boat she was sailing with her twin sister Sarra capsized in high winds in training. Eya...
SPORTS
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins Commonwealth gold - On This Day in 2018

England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson claimed Commonwealth Games heptathlon gold on this day in 2018.Johnson-Thompson won her first major outdoor title despite battling a calf injury on the Gold Coast in Australia.Going into the 800 metres, the final event of a gruelling two days, the 25-year-old reigning indoor world champion had a 14-second buffer between herself and her nearest challenger.Struggling with her right leg, she laboured to fourth place in her heat. But it was enough for gold and she collapsed on the track after crossing the line.Johnson-Thompson said: “It was the emotion and the pain.“Just after the 200 (at the end...
SPORTS
CBS Sports

2022 Masters: Rory McIlroy rekindling major championship fire among final takeaways from Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga, -- As far as blowouts go, the 2022 Masters was a great one. The first major championship of the year at Augusta National never truly got that close on the weekend, and yet there are seemingly a million things to discuss as the dust settles. Because I went deep on Scottie Scheffler on Sunday evening, I'd like to start with the silver medalist. Rory McIlroy shot the round of the day, and the tournament, by three strokes on Sunday while breathing some life into what could have been a snoozer of a finale.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Independent

The Independent

599K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy