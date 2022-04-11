ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Florida man arrested with guns, drugs, baby alligator in truck

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 1 day ago

GOLDEN GATE ESTATES, Fla. — Deputies in Florida said that when they pulled a driver over, they found more than they bargained for inside the vehicle.

In a Facebook post, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies pulled over a truck after recognizing the driver as having a suspended license. After pulling the pickup over, deputies said they found a live baby alligator in a plastic tub in the bed of the pickup truck. Deputies said there were two guns in the cab of the truck as well.

Michael Marolla, the passenger in the truck, was arrested on multiple charges, including carrying a concealed firearm. Marolla is also facing drug charges, because deputies said they found loaded syringes that tested positive for methamphetamine, WINK reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hz8ix_0f5hIz1400
Deputies: Florida man arrested with guns, drugs, baby alligator in truck Michael Marolla booking photo. (Collier County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said that they contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to take the alligator. Under Florida law, it is illegal to own or try to capture an alligator without authorization from the state.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Illegal Drugs#Alligator#Gator#Golden Gate Estates#Ccso#Marolla#Cox Media Group
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘People are passing out’: 911 call describes moment Florida Spring Breakers overdosed

It was supposed to be a carefree Spring Break trip to South Florida for a group of college students, including cadets from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The days of partying led to a mass overdosing where six people at a house party were hospitalized after being exposed to the lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl, hidden in cocaine four of the Spring Breakers ingested. Another two ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
WCVB

Doctor from Massachusetts found dead in water off South Florida

JUPITER, Fla. — The body of a doctor from Massachusetts was found off the coast of South Florida on Thursday after a search for a missing diver. Dr. Robert K. McIntyre, 58, was reported missing at 10:33 a.m., according to the Coast Guard. He was last seen near the Jupiter Inlet, in Palm Beach County, wearing a black wet suit and a silver oxygen tank.
JUPITER, FL
WFLA

Florida woman burned children with lighter, beat them, police say

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An investigation into a Pensacola woman that started last month found she abused at least five children, including burning them with a lighter, Pensacola Police said. Letonya Renee Finney-Rosado, 42, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated child abuse. A Pensacola Police Department arrest report said that in February, Finney-Rosado became […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
91K+
Followers
96K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy