Entries We love: Justine Grove, 'City Sea'

wpr.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn "City Sea," Justine Grove sings about finding solace in the noise of the city. Her vocals sit nicely on top of acoustic rhythm guitar and an intoxicating...

www.wpr.org

NPR

Entries We Love: Rebirth Canal, 'AI'

Hometown: San Francisco, Calif. Pairs well with: Sitting down to start a new creative project. Rebirth Canal describes its entry as vocal jazz fusion, but there really isn't a box that can fit this performance. It's jazz, it's electronic, it's world, it's postmodern — but above all, it's surprising. The group's first Tiny Desk Contest submission, "AI," builds with craft and intrigue: Beginning with syncopated syllables chanted over a simple electronic beat, the seeming nonsense sounds invite the listener to linger and wonder. The performance ramps up as phrases begin to lock and loop into place, the camera panning to capture layering instruments. The EWI (electronic wind instrument) particularly stands out, tying genres together with a unique and memorable melody. The real showstopper, though, is the dog sitting contently in the middle of it all, absorbing the surrounding soundscape and making us wish we were there, too.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NPR

Entries We Love: Wallace Tallman, 'You Are (Cecilia June)'

Pairs well with: Looking at old family photo albums. "There's nothing in this whole world that you can't do / You're so much stronger than anything life throws you / So even when the storm won't seem to pass through, just sing this tune." Though I don't know for sure who or what they're about, I hear these words and imagine a father's love letter to a newborn daughter, a mantra of affirmations she can return to someday to be reminded who she is. Wallace Tallman's whispery crooning is transportive and cathartic, and when he sings the refrain — "Remember that you are Cecilia June" — for the final time, the feeling is like a satisfied painter reveling in the glory of a completed canvas. It's a muted, lullaby-like performance, just a few simple guitar chords played to a blurry camera lens, but it brought me to tears.
CHICAGO, IL
NPR

Entries We Love: Yah Yah, 'All Bad'

Yah Yah's "All Bad" reminds us of how the best is ahead, even when the grind of everyday has us reaching our breaking point. "Cuz I got bills on bills, so much money to make / I got generational curses that I can't break / too much pressure on me, too much I don't wanna change." Yah Yah sits on top of a desk, wearing and surrounded by grounding hues of green. Her smooth vocals are backed behind a soulful, guitar-filled R&B groove, drums that knock and lush synths, locked in by The 442 Band. "I try to tell myself that it ain't all bad," she sings through the chorus.
ATLANTA, GA
NPR

Entries We Love: Mother Muerte, 'Al Mas Allá'

Hometown: Vallejo, Calif. With an opening closeup shot of skulls and a droning guitar riff eventually accompanied by teasing snare, Mother Muerte carefully and eerily sets the tone for the mystical journey the band is about to take you on. A slow widening shot opens up the frame as, finally, the masked faces of our guides are revealed, and we see the skulls occupying what looks like a tiny-desk-as-ofrenda setup.
VALLEJO, CA
NPR

Entries We Love: Caleb Bailey & The Bottom Dollars, 'White Knuckle, Black Lung'

With the melancholy wail of the fiddle and the catch of Caleb Bailey's voice, "White Knuckle, Black Lung" paints a portrait of a man whose hurt can't be hidden. Explaining that "Paw never fought in the army / But he was always at war," Bailey shares the isolation at the end of a lifetime of hard labor in the valley of tears. But rather than demand the healing of a sadness that might be too deep to fix, Caleb Bailey & The Bottom Dollars meet the man where he is. The band captures the heartache with empathy and grace, sharing in the sorrow as they sing: "Folgers in the mornin' / Bonded whiskey by night / Cough drops and Tylenol / Anything to help him get by."
LEXINGTON, KY
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Colin Hay Dwells on Life and the Hereafter on ‘Now And The Evermore’

In 2003, Colin Hay began touring with Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band. The beginning of a life-long friendship, Hay, at one point became part of the band and even wrote the title track to Starr’s 20th album What’s My Name in 2019. Coming full circle, when Hay began working on his 15th album, Now and The Evermore (Lazy Eye/Compass Records), he began tapping back into his love of The Beatles’ music, and then Starr returned some musical favors by playing drums on the title track.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Iron Maiden’s The Number Of The Beast: the album that changed metal forever

It was no coincidence that the B-side of Iron Maiden’s debut single (Running Free, released February 1980) was entitled Burning Ambition. In contrast to the majority of the bands that fuelled the nascent New Wave Of British Heavy Metal 40 years ago, Steve Harris’s crew had the vision, focus, commitment and discipline of a band with nothing less than world domination on their minds.
ROCK MUSIC
NPR

Entries We Love: Jack Rabbit, 'New Year's Eve'

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif. Jack Rabbit, the duo of Mo Donegan and Andy Leon, says "New Year's Eve" is about a forbidden high school crush – and its Tiny Desk Contest entry plays out like an epic love story, complete with queer yearning, heart-swelling melodies, a spectacular bridge and devastating regret. The video begins as Donegan and Leon's complementary voices tenderly recount the roots of a secret kinship. Then the band builds and the story fast-forwards five years, erupting with an avalanche of what-might-have-beens. "And we'd kiss bodies intertwined / Changed after that night / Trace the things I'd memorized / Finally get to call you mine," they sing with such a hopeful fervor that you almost believe they could rewrite history with a pen of pure will.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Guitar World Magazine

Who’s the greatest rhythm guitarist of all time?

By the very nature of their role, lead guitarists tend to get all the attention. But rhythm players are the ones delivering the strut, the fire and – dare we say it – the chonk that drives the song and provides the backbone for soloists to widdle all over.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
CELEBRITIES
Guitar World Magazine

Anthrax's Scott Ian and 10-year-old son Revel pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins with medley of Foo Fighters classics

The wholesome duo tackle early cuts Low and Stacked Actors – as well as Concrete and Gold's Run – in a new Instagram video. Quite possibly the most wholesome duo in heavy metal, Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian and his 10-year-old song Revel have captured hearts covering the likes of Sepultura's Roots Bloody Roots and System of a Down's Bounce.
MUSIC
Stereogum

The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week (the eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight). This week’s countdown is below, and you can listen to a playlist of all our 5 Best Songs on Spotify. Happy Father John Misty Day...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Krist Novoselic, Kim Thayil, & Matt Cameron Unveil Grunge Supergroup 3rd Secret, Release Surprise Debut Album

Some of the most iconic musicians in grunge history have gotten together to form a new band, and they’ve just released their debut album, without even so much as announcing the band’s existence ahead of time. The new supergroup 3rd Secret features Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, and Pearl Jam/Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron. Just by itself, then, this new band includes members of the three biggest and most important grunge bands of all time. 3rd Secret’s membership also includes Bubba DuPree, guitarist for the messy, intense, and vastly influential early-’80s DC hardcore band Void, and singers Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye, both of whom are in Novoselic’s other band Giants In The Trees.
ROCK MUSIC
Kerrang

Live review: Ghost, London The O2

“It’s nice to see you all again! I hope it hasn’t been too shite for you!” proclaims Tobias Forge, as Ghost return to the UK after nearly three years away. Tonight marks the biggest headline show on their biggest-ever run on these shores, and with latest offering Impera hitting Number Two in the UK albums chart, a party atmosphere fills the arena in anticipation for probably the most brilliantly eccentric metal band in the world right now.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Thom Yorke reimagine Radiohead classics and rarities at acoustic solo show

Yorke performed a wide variety of Radiohead and solo cuts, plus a couple of Smile tunes, at the Zermatt, Switzerland gig. Given that many of Radiohead's most beloved and enduring hits are acoustic guitar-driven, their frontman, Thom Yorke, has a rich vein of material to dip into when playing an acoustic solo gig.
MUSIC

