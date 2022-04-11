Praise Break: Encourage Yourself

Most people easily get inspired by others and they try to style themself like someone else. Here this writing is for them. I am not putting any research results and hard and fast rules in this piece. But yes, I am boosting you on how to take care of your self-esteem as well as how you can be YOU. This piece is not a strict instruction from a strict professor but yes, a friendly talk to all my readers. Getting inspired by Ellen Bailey’s poem “Be Yourself” along with my own opinion about this, I feel excited about putting it into a story. When I was reading this poem, I exactly feel like Ellen Bailey stole my mind.

21 DAYS AGO