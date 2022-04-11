Flood Warning issued for Bureau, La Salle, Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2022-04-11 20:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24...
Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines in some areas. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bienville; Caldwell; Claiborne; Grant; Jackson; La Salle; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Union; Winn FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central Arkansas and Louisiana, including the following county and parishes, in south central Arkansas, Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Caldwell, Claiborne, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Union and Winn. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and a few embedded thunderstorms will continue across portions of Southcentral Arkansas and Northcentral Louisiana, but will gradually diminish from west to east through the afternoon. Additional rainfall amounts of up to an inch will be possible before the rain ends. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-03-17 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: La Salle A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern La Salle Parish through 1115 PM CDT At 1050 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Deville, or 9 miles west of Larto, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Catahoula Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Effective: 2022-03-21 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Residents are urged to exercise care with respect to all outdoor activities that could inadvertently cause wildfires. Report wildfires quickly to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Duval; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Jim Wells; La Salle; Live Oak; McMullen; Webb RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE BRUSH COUNTRY AND INLAND COASTAL BEND FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR VERY STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE BRUSH COUNTRY AND INLAND COASTAL BEND The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM CDT this evening. a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * TIMING...Until 9 PM this evening and again Tuesday afternoon. * WIND...South 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph today and northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph Tuesday. * HUMIDITY...35 to 50 percent over the inland Coastal Bend to around 15 percent over the western Brush Country today, then down to 20 to 25 percent inland Coastal Bend to around 15 percent Brush Country Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Effective: 2022-04-13 01:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Caldwell; Grant; La Salle; Natchitoches; Sabine; Winn The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Caldwell Parish in north central Louisiana Grant Parish in north central Louisiana La Salle Parish in north central Louisiana Winn Parish in north central Louisiana Natchitoches Parish in northwestern Louisiana Sabine Parish in northwestern Louisiana * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 102 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Natchitoches, Winnfield, Columbia, Jena, Many, Zwolle, Colfax, Olla, Clarks, Montgomery, Grayson, Midway, Urania, Florien, Provencal, Natchez, Clarence, Pollock, Dry Prong and Tullos. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-13 01:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Leavenworth; Wyandotte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas East central Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Southwestern Clinton County in northwestern Missouri Clay County in west central Missouri Southeastern Platte County in west central Missouri Northwestern Jackson County in west central Missouri * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 115 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Parkville, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kansas City, Independence, Shawnee, Leavenworth, Liberty, Gladstone, Lansing, Merriam, Smithville, Parkville, Platte City, North Kansas City, Sugar Creek, Riverside, Weatherby Lake, Claycomo, Kansas City Kansas, Courtney, Pleasant Valley and Lake Waukomis. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 5. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 413 and 423. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 24. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 233 and 235. Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 19. Interstate 635 between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 435 between mile markers 15 and 60. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-07 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Martin; Pitt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PITT...MARTIN AND NORTHWESTERN BEAUFORT COUNTIES At 707 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lewiston Woodville to Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Greenville, Winterville, Williamston, Bethel, Stokes, Robersonville, House, Pactolus, Old Ford, East Carolina University, Pitt Greenville Airport, Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, Gold Point, Jamesville, Simpson, Hamilton, Oak City, Smithwick, Parmele and Everetts. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-13 00:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Harding; Perkins BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches, mainly near the North Dakota border. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph on Wednesday. * WHERE...Perkins County and Harding County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
Effective: 2022-04-13 00:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southeastern Arkansas...and northeastern Louisiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Richland; West Carroll A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL RICHLAND...WEST CARROLL AND FRANKLIN PARISHES At 1230 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wilmot to near Oak Grove to near Monticello to near Delhi to near Bakers to near Crowville to near Liddieville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Oak Grove around 1235 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Gilbert, Baskin, Kilbourne, Forest, Pioneer and Epps. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-13 02:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 possible. * WHERE...Middle Rio Grande Valley including the Albuquerque Metro Area. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM MDT this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Effective: 2022-04-13 01:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for northeastern Louisiana...and central, northwestern and west central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Issaquena; Sharkey; Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR WARREN...ISSAQUENA AND SHARKEY COUNTIES At 109 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Anguilla to near Valley Park to 7 miles northeast of Afton, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Rolling Fork, Anguilla and Nitta Yuma around 115 AM CDT. Bovina around 130 AM CDT. Flowers around 135 AM CDT. Youngton around 140 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Mayersville and Cary. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-13 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Southeastern Mendocino Interior and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Effective: 2022-04-13 00:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Louisiana...and eastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: De Soto; Natchitoches; Red River; Sabine A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DE SOTO...SOUTHERN RED RIVER...WEST CENTRAL NATCHITOCHES AND NORTHERN SABINE PARISHES...SHELBY...NORTHERN SAN AUGUSTINE AND NORTHWESTERN SABINE COUNTIES At 1234 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Natchitoches to near Nacogdoches, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Natchitoches, Center, Milam, Many, San Augustine, Zwolle, Converse, Patroon, Bland Lake, Neuville, Shelbyville, Allen, Oak Grove, Pleasant Hill, Provencal, Natchez, Huxley, Noble, Robeline and Lake End. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
