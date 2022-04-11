ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Student-loan borrowers will likely have to pay off their debt 'at some time' during the Biden administration, the White House says

By Ayelet Sheffey
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KAkeK_0f5hHOlK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qc8gn_0f5hHOlK00
Jen Psaki speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House on December 23.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • Jen Psaki said borrowers will likely have to make debt payments "at some time" under Biden.
  • This came after Biden extended the pause on payments again, through August 31.
  • Psaki recently said broad forgiveness isn't off the table, but Biden has been quiet on the issue.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, seemed to suggest that President Joe Biden will not be wiping out the entire $1.5 trillion federal student-debt load during his time in office.

In response to a question Sunday from a Fox News reporter on whether student-loan borrowers will ever have to make a payment under Biden, Psaki responded: "I suspect that at some time you will."

"But again, we are going to continue to assess every month, every few months, on where things stand, both looking at COVID but also economic data and where we need to continue to help give the American people some breathing room," Psaki added.

Last week, Biden announced his fourth extension of the pause on student-loan payments, with waived interest, through August 31. It came about a month before the prior pause was set to expire on May 1, answering the calls of many Democratic lawmakers and advocates who argued that borrowers were not financially prepared to be thrown back into repayment.

But the extension fell short of broad student-debt cancellation, which many of those same advocates have called for.

As Insider reported , many Democrats were not satisfied with the temporary nature of the four-month extension of relief. They argued that if Biden has the authority to continually pause payments, he has the authority to permanently cancel student debt for federal borrowers.

"Glad to see the President extend the moratorium on student loans," Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar wrote on Twitter on Thursday. "Once this extension expires he should extend it again. And then after that, again. And then again, and again...actually you know what, why don't we just cancel it?"

Although campaigning to approve $10,000 in student-debt cancellation, Biden has since been largely silent on the issue. But Psaki has told reporters on numerous occasions that if Congress sends Biden a bill to cancel student debt, he would be happy to sign it, and she also recently indicated that some amount of debt relief is not off the table.

"He has not ruled out, but I don't have any update on that," Psaki told a reporter who asked about the potential for broad loan forgiveness earlier this month. "And I would note that, again, he would encourage Congress to send him a bill canceling $10,000 in student debt, something that he talked about looking forward to signing on the campaign trail."

While Republican lawmakers have criticized the additional payment-pause extension and slammed broad student-loan forgiveness, citing its potential cost to taxpayers, millions of student-loan borrowers will once again have to wait and see whether they're on track for more relief when August rolls around.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 23

Lou Cummings
1d ago

They never intended to forgive anything, especially the loan the US government is on the hook for. Tell the IRS they should forgive Your, taxes.

Reply(1)
5
SLOW JOE & THE HOE
1d ago

Biden is just stringing the students along, Hoping to get votes for the midterms!

Reply(1)
20
Related
Fortune

Biden’s student loan forgiveness climbs to $16 billion—here’s who gets it

A little more than a year in office, President Joe Biden has canceled approximately $16 billion in federal student loan debt. While he campaigned on canceling up to $10,000 in debt per borrower, the rounds of cancellations he’s announced so far have been for targeted groups, including borrowers with disabilities, those students who were defrauded by their institutions, and people who work in public service.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ilhan Omar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Debt Relief#Borrowers#The White House#Fox News#Covid#American#Democratic
Daily Mail

Furious Megyn Kelly slams AOC for calling for student loan repayments to be cancelled before Biden paused them: 'Why should I be paying for these snot-nosed college kids'

Former Fox News star-turned-conservative talk radio host Megyn Kelly blasted progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for advocating for student loan forgiveness, declaring that she does not want to pay for the college education of 'snot-nosed' kids. Kelly weighed in on the hot-button issue Monday while interviewing the hosts of the popular...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
CNET

100,000 Borrowers Qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness. Are You One Of Them?

While it may not have fulfilled all of the promises made on the campaign trail, President Joe Biden's administration has made some progress on student loan forgiveness. Last month, the US Department of Education announced that it had identified 100,000 borrowers who were eligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness under the new waiver. Since revamping its PSLF program last October, 70,000 borrowers have had a combined $5 billion in student loans forgiven, as of this January. Approximately 30,000 more have been deemed eligible for loan forgiveness.
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Biden vows to VETO the Senate after it voted to get rid of mask mandates on planes, trains and buses: Eight Democrats backed ending rules after more than two years

President Biden promised he would veto legislation passed by the Senate that would undo a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) health order mandating masks on public transit and in transportation hubs. The Senate voted 57-40 to go against the Biden administration's recommendations, with eight Democrats siding with all Republicans but...
Business Insider

Business Insider

459K+
Followers
29K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy