A deep-dive into the silent ‘F’ in FDA

By XIMENA BUSTILLO
POLITICO
 1 day ago

Food safety and nutrition often languish at FDA. A new investigation from POLITICO explains why. — Biden administration officials head to Colorado to discuss infrastructure and wildland firefighting funds, and MA is tagging along. — Strain is growing on the global food supply chain from Russia's invasion of...

POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: A bombshell investigation on a federal agency costing lives

POLITICO’s Helena Bottemiller Evich is out today with a bombshell investigation of the Food and Drug Administration, an agency consumed by mismanagement and delay even as thousands of Americans die and hundreds of thousands are hospitalized each year from foodborne illnesses. Diet-related diseases are also a major killer and driver of health care costs — and they made us more vulnerable to Covid-19.
POLITICO

Regulators contend with booster planning among Covid unknowns

— Federal officials need to form a booster strategy, but myriad questions about new variants and effectiveness swirl. — The new Covid surge is among D.C. elite, sparking questions about the future of high-profile events like the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. — Medicare will again delay a cancer-care payment...
POLITICO

CMS sticks to its guns on Aduhelm coverage

Presented by the Coalition for Affordable Prescription Drugs (CAPD) With Katherine Ellen Foley, Alice Miranda Ollstein and Megan Wilson. — CMS elects to limit coverage for Aduhelm, finalizing its proposed decision from January. — Congress is once again delaying a vote on new Covid-response funds. — FDA’s external vaccine advisers...
POLITICO

Calming the troubled energy waters

With help from Alex Guillén and Gloria Gonzalez. — Not all lawmakers are happy with the partisan mud-throwing over high energy costs and some are hoping to find solutions while acknowledging the limits of federal policy. — Environmentalists heralded Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation to the Supreme Court as...
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
Daily Mail

Growing number of experts are saying fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are NOT needed right now after FDA bypassed advisors to approve jab for Americans 50 and older: US Cases down 8% over the past week

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is receiving mounting opposition to its approval of fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses for all Americans aged 50 and older. The agency broke standard practice when it made the decision last month, electing not to take advice from a panel of independent experts. Some of those who would have advised on the decision are now voicing their objections to the authorization, and the lack of transparency the FDA displayed in the lead up to it.
Vice

Superbug-Infected Chicken Is Being Sold All Over the US

This story was reported in collaboration with The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, an independent not-for-profit news organization based in London. Joanne Canda-Alvarez found her 9-year-old son splayed out on his bedroom floor, unable to move and foaming at the mouth. The day before, Jayven had been playing golf with his family. Now he was completely paralysed by the sudden onset of a rare autoimmune disease that doctors linked to campylobacter, a bacteria mainly found in poultry products.
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
Mashed

These Pre-Cut Fruit Items Were Just Recalled For Listeria Concerns

One of modern life's small but meaningful conveniences is the availability of pre-cut fresh fruit. An unfortunate trade-off, however, is that the relatively small amount of processing involved in the peeling, pitting, slicing, and packaging of fresh fruit in a commercial setting may subject your seemingly pristine fruit to the risk of contamination by foodborne pathogens. One such pathogen is Listeria monocytogenes, which is found in water, soil, and animal droppings and can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated food (via Mayo Clinic). The resulting illness, known as listeriosis, can be deadly in certain populations, namely pregnant women and their unborn fetuses, people older than 65, and anyone who lives with a weakened immune system (listeriosis rarely affects other populations, and when it does, it tends to respond well to antibiotics).
