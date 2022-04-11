Author previews new book 'Opening Day: 50-for-50'

The San Diego Padres will face the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Padres-Giants prediction and pick. The Padres have gotten off to as good a start as any team in the MLB. San Diego has won four straight games after an opening-day loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Now they’ll look to secure a series victory over the rival Giants.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO