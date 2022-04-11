Author previews new book 'Opening Day: 50-for-50'

Monday was the Baltimore Orioles' home opener and hundreds of fans made their way to Camden Yards to cheer on their team. They did not hold back from showing their spirit and support. Many of them told 11 news it's something they haven't felt in two years since before the coronavirus pandemic.
The Orioles baseball season is officially underway with the home opener a few days away. Fans returning to the ballpark can expect lots of new features. Joining us with more is Orioles Senior Vice President of Administration & Experience, Greg Bader.
In this Sunday Brunch segment, we are visited by Jimmy's Famous Seafood as they debut what they are going to serve at Orioles games this season at Camden Yards. Items include their famous crab cake and shrimp rolls, and the Mo Gaba Shrimp basket.
Brewers: -1.5 (-110) Total: 9 (Over -110/Under -110) While the Brewers offense has struggled early on, the team may get what they need in terms of facing Spenser Watkins on Tuesday night. Watkins struggled after finally making the bigs last year after being in the minor leagues since 2014. He...
The San Diego Padres will face the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Padres-Giants prediction and pick. The Padres have gotten off to as good a start as any team in the MLB. San Diego has won four straight games after an opening-day loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Now they’ll look to secure a series victory over the rival Giants.
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is batting sixth in Wednesday's contest against the Baltimore Orioles. Taylor will patrol center field after Lorenzo Cain was benched in Baltimore. In a righty versus lefty matchup against John Means, our models project Taylor to score 11.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Especially when looking at their years on the West Coast, Dave Stewart is easily one of the most important players in the history of the Oakland Athletics. But he’s not exactly feeling a lot of support from the team. In 2019, it was announced that the A’s would retire...
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Robbie Ray and the Chicago White Sox. Rodriguez is replacing Jarred Kelenic in center field and batting sixth. Abraham Toro is up at the top of the order, with Mitch Haniger hitting third and Luis Torrens on cleanup duty.
The Unselds' School in west Baltimore received a healthy makeover thanks to the Washington Wizards and Heart of America. On Wednesday, they celebrated at the school. WBAL-TV 11 Sports' Pete Gilbert served as emcee of the event and has the recap. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be...
The Seattle Mariners (2-3) and Chicago White Sox (3-1) meet Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Mariners at White Sox odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series: White lead 1-0 after taking Tuesday’s...
The Los Angeles Angels will be without their middle infielder for a couple of weeks after they placed David Fletcher on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hip. The injury has been lingering since Spring Training, and it appeared he aggravated the ailment this week. Fletcher tweaked the hip in Monday night’s loss to the Miami Marlins and had to exit the game.
The Washington Nationals are exploring a sale, among other options, managing principal owner Mark D. Lerner announced on Monday. Allen & Company — the firm that handled the sale of New York Mets, netting an MLB-record $2.4 billion in 2020 — has been retained as part of what Lerner described as an “exploratory process” that could result in a sale of the franchise valued at $2 billion.
