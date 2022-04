I’m a problem solver and a fixer for those who know me. That’s one of the big reasons North Forty News drew me in – in the first place. It needed to survive (after the previous owner announced he was shutting it down). There were many problems to solve. I’m proud of North Forty News and the issues I have solved with my team over the years. While North Forty News is about to celebrate 30 years, we have surpassed 2 million unique visits on our website and unprecedented growth overall. We keep going!

JOBS ・ 8 DAYS AGO