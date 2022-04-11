See the most extreme temperatures in Pennsylvania history

(Stacker) — On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet . The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913.

More than 210 degrees Fahrenheit separates the highest and the lowest temperatures on record in the United States, the third-largest country in the world. As some states are infamous for having blistering hot summers, others become inundated by winter storms and frigid cold. The contiguous U.S. had its warmest meteorological summer (June-August) on record in 2021, according to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information.

Stack e r consulted 2021 data from the NOAA’s State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Pennsylvania by the numbers

– All-time highest temperature: 111° F (Phoenixville 1 E on July 10, 1936)

– All-time lowest temperature: -42° F (Smethport on Jan. 5, 1904)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 13.5 inches (York 3 SSW Pump Station on June 22, 1972)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 38 inches (Morgantown on March 20, 1958)

Tropical storm Agnes unleashed its fury on Pennsylvania in 1972 by claiming the lives of 48 people in the state and causing damages worth an astounding $2 billion. According to The Evening News, Susquehanna River, which has a normal volume of 23 billion gallons a day, began overflowing rapidly into Harrisburg as its volume increased to 650 billion gallons two days after the state experienced its most torrential downpour.

Delaware by the numbers

– All-time highest temperature: 110° F (Millsboro on July 21, 1930)

– All-time lowest temperature: -17° F (Millsboro on Jan. 17, 1893)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 8.5 inches (Dover on July 13, 1975)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 25 inches (Dover on Feb. 19, 1979)

Millsboro is one of the two cities in the United States that holds the record for both the highest and lowest temperatures recorded in a state. Also of interest was a major east coast cyclone in 1979 that brought record-breaking snowfall to the Mid-Atlantic states. Because of this, Dover received the most snowfall in the history of Delaware’s climate. In comparison to the 25 inches of snow recorded in Dover in February 1979, there were only 4–6 inches of snowfall in January 2019.

Maryland by the numbers

– All-time highest temperature: 109° F (Cumberland on Aug. 6, 1918)

– All-time lowest temperature: -40° F (Oakland 1 SE on Jan.13, 1912)

– All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 14.75 inches (Jewell on July 26–27, 1897)

– All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 31 inches (Clear Spring 1 ENE on March 29, 1942)

The greatest record 24-hour total rainfall in Maryland was in Jewell on July 26–27, 1897. In mid-October, Maryland experienced coastal flooding because of Tropical Storm Melissa that kept increasing water levels at the Chesapeake Bay as floods were 2.5 feet higher than usual.

