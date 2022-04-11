ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranger Things creators call season 4 their "Game of Thrones season" as it's so "spread out"

By Emily Garbutt
Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers have hinted at the "epic" nature of the next installment of their Netflix series, comparing the scale and scope of events to Game of Thrones. "We kind of jokingly call it our Game of Thrones season because it’s so spread out, so I...

Primetimer

Stranger Things will lean "much harder into horror" in Season 4

“When we pitched it to Netflix all those years ago, we pitched it as the kids are…The Goonies in E.T.," co-creator Ross Duffer tells Netflix's Tudum publication. “That’s their storyline. And the adults are in Jaws and Close Encounters and then the teens are in Nightmare on Elm Street or Halloween. But, this year, we don’t have the kids. We can’t do The Goonies anymore. And so, suddenly, we’re leaning much harder into that horror movie territory that we love. It was fun to make that change.” ALSO: See the first photos from Stranger Things 4.
TV SERIES
