Stranger Things creators call season 4 their "Game of Thrones season" as it's so "spread out"

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk of Netflix‘s smash hit series Squid Game has teased the return of breakout star Jung Ho-yeon for the second season. Hwang spoke to Deadline at this year’s PGA Awards and revealed that while new episodes of yet to begin production, fans can expect even greater excitement. The director shared, “There will be more great games, that’s all I can say. I’m just still brainstorming and collecting the ideas for season two. I haven’t even started with the writing yet.” He continued to explain that the second season will largely feature a new cast as most died in the first season. However, Hwang divulged, “I’ll try something to bring them back [for] season two.” He later gestured to Jung and teased, “Let’s say maybe she has a twin sister, you’ll see.” Jung responded to Hwang’s hint and teased, “I could change my hair color. Let’s do a little like plastic surgery.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 24 DAYS AGO