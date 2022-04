Recent extreme rainfall in southeast Africa earlier this year was more intense and damaging due to the climate crisis, scientists have found.In a study published on Monday, scientists who are part of the World Weather Attribution group found that climate change made destructive showers more likely during back-to-back storms in Madagascar, Malawi and Mozambique at the beginning of this year.Between January and March, southeast Africa was hit by three tropical cyclones and two tropical storms in just six weeks – with more than a million people affected by extreme rainfall and severe flooding, and some 230 recorded deaths, according to...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO