Baltimore, MD

Orioles introduce fan features and promotions for home opener

Wbaltv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orioles baseball season is officially underway with the home...

www.wbaltv.com

FanSided

3 Cardinals who won’t be on the roster by May 1

Who will be cut from the St. Louis Cardinals’ roster once the size gets reduced on May 1?. Due to the MLB lockout and a shortened Spring Training, the league allowed teams to increase the size of their rosters to 28. After May 1, it will be reduced to a 26-man roster. Who will not make the cut to stay with the St. Louis Cardinals?
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Breaking: Chicago Cubs Pitcher Suspended For 3 Games

The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers had some contentious moments in their series to start the 2022 MLB season. But when the series reached a boiling point, one Cubs pitcher took an action that earned him a suspension. On Saturday, Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson intentionally hit Brewers slugger Andrew McCutchen....
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Jason Heyward joining Cubs bench Tuesday afternoon

Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday afternoon against left-hander Jose Quintana and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Heyward is taking a seat against a southpaw while Michael Hermosillo starts in center field and hits seventh. numberFire’s models project Hermosillo for 8.7 FanDuel points on Tuesday,...
CHICAGO, IL
Mashed

Rita's Just Opened A Store In An Unexpected Location

On March 20, a new Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard shop will open in Philadelphia. As the company has its roots in the neighboring city of Bensalem and has a multitude of locations throughout Philadelphia (via Rita's). The unexpected twist? The new location will be inside the Rivers Casino Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLive.com

Tigers lose 3-run lead, fall to Red Sox

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers squandered a three-run lead -- and rookie Spencer Torkelson’s first big-league hit -- in a 5-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday afternoon at Comerica Park. Torkelson had been 0-for-10 with seven strikeouts before his first hit, a fly ball that dropped...
DETROIT, MI
Sage News

A complete breakdown of the jaw-dropping Braves Ring

2021 MLB Braves Championship RingAltanta Braves Instagram. Atlanta, GA. The Atlanta Braves received their championship rings at this past Saturday's game, and they are jaw-dropping and very detailed. I have the complete breakdown of the symbology behind the beautiful ring embellished with diamonds, white gold, pearls, and the like.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Red Sox-Tigers takeaways: Boston's bats wake up in comeback win

The Boston Red Sox overcame a sluggish start to take down the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, 5-3. Rich Hill took the mound for the first start of his third stint with Boston. The 42-year-old allowed three runs on five hits through 4.1 innings while striking out four Tigers hitters. His counterpart, Tyler Alexander, exited after 5.1 innings of work with five hits and three runs allowed.
BOSTON, MA
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles’ rotation, loaded with questions, gets another with John Means’ forearm injury

John Means was supposed to spend this season pitching well for a bad Orioles team, largely as the only member of Baltimore’s rotation consistently worth coming to see until Grayson Rodriguez, DL Hall and Kyle Bradish joined him partway through the year. The thought that the Orioles could spend the next couple of months with none of those arms taking the mound for them is a dreadful one. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports Chicago

MLB suspends Thompson, Ross for McCutchen HBP

Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson has been suspended three games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally hitting Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen on Saturday, MLB announced Monday. Cubs manager David Ross received a one-game suspension, which he will serve Tuesday — the series opener in Pittsburgh against the Pirates — and...
CHICAGO, IL

