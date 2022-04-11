Orioles introduce fan features and promotions for home opener

Who will be cut from the St. Louis Cardinals’ roster once the size gets reduced on May 1?. Due to the MLB lockout and a shortened Spring Training, the league allowed teams to increase the size of their rosters to 28. After May 1, it will be reduced to a 26-man roster. Who will not make the cut to stay with the St. Louis Cardinals?
A fan attending a Minor League Baseball game over the weekend went home soaking wet, drenched in beer. The Springfield Cardinals battled the Northwest Arkansas Nationals last Saturday. During the game, a foul ball wound up creating a pretty hilarious scene. The ball ricocheted off the bat backwards, took one...
MLB has returned and so too has the violence in the stands. Over the weekend we saw a female fan punch a police officer in the face in Toronto. Not to be outdone, Philadelphia Phillies fans kicked off the season by fighting amongst themselves. That's the Philadelphia we know and...
The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers had some contentious moments in their series to start the 2022 MLB season. But when the series reached a boiling point, one Cubs pitcher took an action that earned him a suspension. On Saturday, Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson intentionally hit Brewers slugger Andrew McCutchen....
Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday afternoon against left-hander Jose Quintana and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Heyward is taking a seat against a southpaw while Michael Hermosillo starts in center field and hits seventh. numberFire’s models project Hermosillo for 8.7 FanDuel points on Tuesday,...
On March 20, a new Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard shop will open in Philadelphia. As the company has its roots in the neighboring city of Bensalem and has a multitude of locations throughout Philadelphia (via Rita's). The unexpected twist? The new location will be inside the Rivers Casino Philadelphia.
The New York Yankees have a tall task ahead of them in the AL East, especially with the rising Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays. To start the year, both Toronto and Tampa sit at 3–1 on the season, whereas the Yankees have a .500 record, winning two and losing two.
Speaking Tuesday on WLW radio before his team’s home opener in Cincinnati, Reds president Phil Castellini was asked why fans should maintain trust in an organization that has finished above .500 and made the playoffs just three times in the last 10 seasons. Castellini, whose biggest qualification for his...
DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers squandered a three-run lead -- and rookie Spencer Torkelson’s first big-league hit -- in a 5-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday afternoon at Comerica Park. Torkelson had been 0-for-10 with seven strikeouts before his first hit, a fly ball that dropped...
2021 MLB Braves Championship RingAltanta Braves Instagram. Atlanta, GA. The Atlanta Braves received their championship rings at this past Saturday's game, and they are jaw-dropping and very detailed. I have the complete breakdown of the symbology behind the beautiful ring embellished with diamonds, white gold, pearls, and the like.
The Boston Red Sox overcame a sluggish start to take down the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, 5-3. Rich Hill took the mound for the first start of his third stint with Boston. The 42-year-old allowed three runs on five hits through 4.1 innings while striking out four Tigers hitters. His counterpart, Tyler Alexander, exited after 5.1 innings of work with five hits and three runs allowed.
John Means was supposed to spend this season pitching well for a bad Orioles team, largely as the only member of Baltimore’s rotation consistently worth coming to see until Grayson Rodriguez, DL Hall and Kyle Bradish joined him partway through the year. The thought that the Orioles could spend the next couple of months with none of those arms taking the mound for them is a dreadful one. ...
Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson has been suspended three games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally hitting Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen on Saturday, MLB announced Monday. Cubs manager David Ross received a one-game suspension, which he will serve Tuesday — the series opener in Pittsburgh against the Pirates — and...
Baltimore Orioles ace pitcher John Means left Wednesday night’s game versus the Milwaukee Brewers with forearm tightness as the Orioles lost 4-2 against the Brewers at Camden Yards. Means was cruising along to another solid start, giving up two runs on two hits over four innings, when the 28-year-old...
By now you should know that I'm a big time fan of Major League Baseball. I've been following the Detroit Tigers since way back in the 60's when they won the World Series. Not only have I been following the Tigers over the years, I am also a big fan of Lansing's very own John Smoltz.
