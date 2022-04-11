Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Are Reportedly Taking Wedding Planning Slowly Following Their Engagement

Click here to read the full article.

After months of speculation and longtime fans anxiously awaiting the news, Jennifer Lopez finally revealed that she and Ben Affleck are engaged (again). The lovebirds announced their second engagement nearly 20 years after the Argo filmmaker first popped the question to the “Get Right” singer. But while the two are planning to exchange vows in the future, that doesn’t mean their nuptials will take place anytime soon.

Not long after Lopez announced her engagement via a sweet video and newsletter, People chatted with a source close to the couple about their impending wedding plans. “It’s very cute to see how excited she is,” the source shared with the outlet. “Ben makes her incredibly happy.” Despite their excitement, it seems Affleck and Lopez are just planning to take things slow when it comes to the next big step in their relationship.

The twosome are “not talking about a wedding” yet, per People. In fact, prior to publicly disclosing their engagement to the public, the couple wanted to keep the news “quiet for a few days .” Based on that, we’re sure the two just want to enjoy being newly engaged (once again) and continue planning their future — and they already have quite a few items to check off their list before they tie the knot.

The couple recently bought a gorgeous house together and intend to blend their families in the glamorous estate. Plus, Affleck and Lopez have their kids — Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, 14, and Affleck’s three children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 — to consider as they make this major life transition. It’s taken a long time for Affleck and Lopez’s romance to get to this point (roughly 20 years to be exact). Honestly, what are a few more months or another year? We just cannot wait to find out more about their plans in the time ahead.

Before you go, click here to see a complete timeline of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship.

