EQT is already one of the biggest private equity firms in Europe. Now, it will try to conquer another continent. The Swedish investor agreed today to acquire Baring Private Equity Asia for $7.5 billion, a rare example of one private equity firm buying another that demonstrates the breadth of EQT’s global ambitions. Based in Hong Kong, BPEA is a major player in its namesake region, with a two-decade history of deals and $19.5 billion in assets. The acquisition will take EQT’s total assets under management to about $100 billion, trailing only CVC Capital Partners among Europe-based firms.

BUSINESS ・ 27 DAYS AGO