Juneteenth now a paid New York City holiday, Mayor Eric Adams says

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams officially designated Juneteenth as a paid holiday in New York City, in an announcement released Monday.

“As the second Black mayor of New York City, I know that I stand on the shoulders of countless heroes and sheroes who put their lives on the line to secure a more perfect union,” Adams said in a statement. “Juneteenth is a time for reflection, assessment and self-improvement. People across the country of all races, nationalities and religions unite on this day to truthfully acknowledge the stain of slavery and celebrate the countless contributions of Black Americans.”

Adams said this is the first time this was done in the city’s history. Juneteenth was designated as a federal holiday on June 17 of 2021.

