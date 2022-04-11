ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3-year-old dies after going over falls in North Carolina

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sydney Broadus
 2 days ago

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. ( WSPA ) — A 3-year-old child died after falling into the water at Whitewater Falls in North Carolina on Sunday.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Nevaeh Jade Newswanger was visiting with her family when she was swept away by the water and went over the falls.

Emergency crews from Jackson, Transylvania, Haywood, Henderson, and Oconee counties went to the scene to help.

The child’s body was recovered around 1 a.m. Monday after she was found trapped in an area of the falls.

The Sheriff’s Office said Nevaeh is from Denver, Pennsylvania. Her family was living in Oconee County while working in the area.

Woman dies during boating trip in Grand Canyon National Park

Jackson County Sheriff Chip Hall offered prayers and condolences to the family “as they grieve the loss of this precious young child.”

He also cautioned others about the dangers associated with visits to scenic areas such as Whitewater Falls.

“With the onset of spring weather, we need to be reminded of the dangers associated with many scenic areas of the region such as waterfalls,” Hall said. “While beautiful to view from a safe distance, venturing out closer to the falls for any reason brings tremendous danger.”

He urged visitors to keep a safe distance away, view the waterfalls from designated viewing areas and follow posted safety precautions and warnings.

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Fisherman found body after train sent car plunging into NC river. Man now identified

Two months after a train hit a car, sending it plunging into a North Carolina river, a body that a fisherman found in the water has been identified, officials said. On Jan. 14, troopers responded to an area near U.S. Highways 29 and 70 in Davidson County, roughly 50 miles northeast of Charlotte, Master Trooper Ned Moultrie of the N.C. State Highway Patrol told McClatchy News in a phone interview.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

First-grade teacher is suspected of trafficking meth, North Carolina police say

An elementary school teacher is accused of drug trafficking in North Carolina, police say. An acquaintance has also been charged. Antonisha Chambers, a 34-year-old first-grade teacher at E. Melvin Honeycutt Elementary School in Fayetteville, and Bradford Gordon, 29, have been arrested on accusations of trafficking methamphetamine, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release Saturday, March 19.
WNCT

A wayward bluebird is causing a stir on the North Carolina coast

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WGHP) — Bird watchers on the North Carolina coast have gotten a special treat recently. “Rocky,” as he’s been dubbed, has been capturing folks’ attention, but not just because he’s Carolina blue! Rocky is a mountain bluebird, normally only found in the higher elevations of the Western United States. While they aren’t […]
