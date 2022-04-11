ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

Louisiana Lt. Governor picks up restaurant tab for 10 high school prom-goers: ‘Much success in this next chapter’

By Dionne Johnson
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 1 day ago

COVINGTON, La. (KLFY ) — Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser made some teens night at DiCristina’s Italian and Seafood Restaurant in Covington, this weekend.

Nungesser, was also dining at the restaurant, took pictures with a group of prom-goers and then talked to them about having a fun and safe night.

But the generosity didn’t stop there.

The ten seniors from Covington High School then had their dinner tab picked up by the Lt. Governor

“Wishing them a fun, safe night and much success in this next chapter of their life!” Nungesser said.

Chelsea Marissa Pearson, whose daughter was among the group of prom-goers, thanked the Lt. Governor in a Facebook message.

“Thank you for treating my daughter Haylee and her friends. Definitely a night to remember!”

